Everything We Know About Blackpink’s Comeback Mini Album, Deadline

When Will Blackpink’s Deadline B e Released?

Deadline is set for release on Feb. 27, 2026, at 12 A.M. ET via YG Entertainment. The group shared the announcement with a teaser on Instagram:

Deadline is Blackpink’s third mini album, following 2018’s Square Up and 2019’s Kill This Love. Their most recent studio album, Born Pink, arrived in 2022 and anchored a stunning world tour.

What Songs Will Be On Deadline?

The group has not confirmed a tracklist forDeadlineyet. However, the mini album is widely expected to include “Jump,” the group’s comeback single released in July 2025. The track, which debuted at No. 1 on two global Billboard charts, marked the group’s first new song in nearly two years and arrived during their current tour.

Will Blackpink Be Going On Tour Again?

YG Entertainment has not announced an official tour to coincide with the mini album’s release.

Currently, Blackpink is finishing theirDeadline World Tour, which began last year in Seoul at Goyang Stadium. It will continue with upcoming stops in Tokyo and Hong Kong before concluding on January 26. The run marks the group’s first tour since wrapping their Born Pink shows and their first time performing together since 2023.

The Deadline tour has also delivered major milestones. In August 2025, Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to headline London’s Wembley Stadium. During that performance, they paid tribute to another iconic girl group bycovering the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.”

Why Is This Comeback Such A Big Moment For Blackpink?

Since the release ofBorn Pink, all four members have focused heavily on solo projects. Rosé released her 2024 solo album,Rosie, which included the Grammy-nominated collaboration “APT.” with Bruno Mars. In 2025, Lisa dropped her own album,Alter Ego, and expanded into acting with a role on HBO’sThe White Lotus. That same year, Jennie unveiled her debut solo project,Ruby, and Jisoo released her EPAmortageand continued her acting career.

That said, the group renewed their contract with YG Entertainment in 2023, confirming their commitment to future Blackpink releases. As Lisa toldELLE in her August 2024 cover story, “Of course we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves.” WithDeadline, the group is continuing to make good on that promise as the four stars align.

