Book The Flight. Blow The Budget. Blame It On The F*ck It List.

Bucket lists are now obsolete. Gen Z has a new mantra, and it's loud, proud, and packed in a carry-on. Meet the 'F*ck It List'. A spiritual cousin of the “YOLO” era but with better skincare and more air miles.

This isn’t about trading structure for chaos—it’s about choosing alignment over approval. Gen Z has seen what hustle culture cost millennials, and they’re curating their lives accordingly. No timeline. No fixed address. Just a running list of things that spark joy—and a browser tab permanently open to Skyscanner.

It’s not just rebellion, it’s recalibration. After watching millennials get sold the dream (and then hit with recession after recession), Gen Z said “f*ck it” and built a wishlist that actually sparks joy. It’s less about accumulating stuff and more about chasing those experiences and dreams that would otherwise get postponed to eternity, and suddenly you're 50 with not a lot to show for the life you've built. It's about learning how to roll pasta in Tuscany, scuba diving with strangers-turned-besties in the Maldives, or taking a solo trip to Tokyo just to cry in a Lawson’s with matcha ice cream.

Blame it on the soft life philosophy or the collective existential crisis we all seem to be having, but the definition of “success” is getting a much-needed rebrand. Instead of car keys and corner offices, it’s now passport stamps and personal growth. “I realised I didn’t dream of labour,” says every reel voiceover on my feed ever. And honestly, same. The metrics have changed. Stable mental health is the new KRA.

Of course, not everyone gets it. Parents call it irresponsible. The internet calls it a privilege. But Gen Z calls it survival. When home ownership is a fantasy and the job market looks like a Black Mirror episode, “live now, save later” doesn’t feel radical—it feels realistic.

If reading this has got you looking for inspiration, here are some IRL Gen Z F*ck It List items:

In the summer or 2023, my then 21-year-old self ditched her MBA plans for a gap year, and spent her days working at an art gallery in Miami's Design Destrict. Safe to say it was the best year of my life. A true fever dream.

Riaan, 25

"At the beginning of my quarter life crisis, I booked a solo trip to Berlin just to attend a 72-hour techno festival—and what an experience that was! It really put my future into perspective for me. Not expecting a another crisis anytime soon."

Ishaana, 22

"I moved to Seoul for three months to chase my K-drama fantasies. I'm learning Korean, journaling in cafés that play IU on loop, and finally living that Pinterest board I made in 2018."

Dev, 24

"I spent my Diwali bonus on a cooking class in Sicily because I binge-watched The Bear and decided I was ready in ever way to chase this unrealised dream. I just knew it'd kill me if I didn't do this at the time. Zero regrets."

So go ahead. Use a bit of your savings on that last-minute beach trip. Romanticise the chaos. Book the damn flight. Life’s short, and the F*ck It List is calling.