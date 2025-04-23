Books, Feels And Feeds: Gen Z's Making Reading Cool Again In 2025

Forget the dusty paperbacks and high school reading lists—Gen Z is rewriting the rules of what it means to be a reader. For this generation, books aren’t just for the clout (though, let’s be real, aesthetic book hauls do hit), they’re about connection, growth, and straight-up literary magic. Reading has never been this alive—or this cool. Calling all bookworms, vibe curators, and story seekers: this one’s for you.

Print Pages To Digital Swipes: How BookTok And Bookstagram Are Driving Reading Trends

Once upon a time, readers turned to librarians or critics for book reccos—now, they scroll. Platforms like BookTok (TikTok) and Bookstagram (Instagram) have cracked the code on making literature go viral, where a single teary-eyed review or annotated page flip can make a once-obscure novel into bestseller status overnight.

It's not just about what is written, it's about how it makes you feel. They don't just romantisise the book with catchy plots and mood setting story telling but leave you hanging for more, making you want to pick that book up ASAP. If a title gets enough traction, expect it to sell out everywhere. It’s all about the aesthetics: curated flatlays, matcha next to paperbacks, and perfectly color-coded shelves. The content is visual, but the hype is real—reviews are short, emotional, and brutally honest.

But it's all not just about the pretty and engaging posts, Gen Z is building a commuity, to keep the art of reading alive in this modern world where we are surrounded by digital screens and other distractions. Comment sections become mini book clubs, and DMs turn into long rants about plot twists and fan theories. There’s a shared joy in discovering books that aren’t necessarily mainstream—but feel like they were written just for you.

"Social Media has reshaped how I find new books. It's more than just recommendations, it's about joining a community where everyone shares their love for stories. It makes reading feel interactive, like you're part of something bigger, not just an individual activity. It has definitely motivated me to pick up more books based on recommendations," says Inaya Arora, Student.

Hot take? Social media didn’t kill reading—it just gave it a glow-up. Now, your next favorite book isn’t hiding on a shelf. It’s waiting in your For You Page.

Vibes Over Genres: What Gen Z Wants In A Story

Make it personal, make it relatable. For Gen Z, it’s less about categories and more about feeling seen. The traditional genre boxes—romance, fantasy, thriller are still there, but they’re being reshaped, blended, and emotionally charged in new ways. Gen Z readers aren’t asking what kind of book is this? They're asking how will this book make me feel?

"I normally like when a book gives me something I can take with me at the end. Whether it’s a fresh perspective, a life lesson, or a new way of thinking, I want it to leave me feeling like I’ve gained something—whether it’s practical advice, emotional clarity, or just a reminder that I’m not alone in my experiences," adds Diya Jain, Fashion Stylist.

They crave stories that hit like a playlist: cozy, chaotic, healing, dark-academia dreamy, or heartbreak-core. A book might technically be fantasy, but what they really want is soft magic, trauma bonding, and morally grey characters who monologue at 3 a.m. Or maybe it’s a romance—but only if it hurts a little first.

They’re here for the plot twists, the slow-burn tension, the enemies-to-lovers arcs, and the kind of fantasy that feels like escape with books like Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us. Gen Z doesn’t shy away from clichés—they embrace them, remix them, and make them feel personal. What they’re really looking for are stories that unlock hidden parts of themselves, narratives that mirror their inner chaos, growth, and hope. If a book offers comfort, clarity, or even just the feeling of being understood, they’re all in.

The Discipline Of It All

Gen Z is redefining the way we engage with books. For this generation, reading is not just a casual pastime or an escape from reality—it’s a powerful tool for self-growth, personal discipline, and emotional exploration. With a world that’s constantly pulling attention in every direction, books offer a grounding force. But what's really striking is how reading blends both discipline and pleasure for Gen Z, creating an experience that’s simultaneously nurturing and transformative.

Gone are the days of reading solely for entertainment. Today, it's about inculcating a habit and reading books which serve as guides—helping Gen Z navigate everything from financial literacy to mental wellness. Titles like The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck and Atomic Habits have found their place in the hands of those looking to cultivate better habits, manage their money, and stay productive. It’s about taking control—using the wisdom within these pages to set goals, overcome obstacles, and level up in real life. For Gen Z, it’s about applying the lessons learned, making tangible shifts, and creating a blueprint for a more mindful, disciplined life.

"I really enjoyed Rich Dad Poor Dad—it gave me a whole new perspective on managing money. The way it breaks down where to save, where to invest, and how to spend wisely is eye-opening. Honestly, I think books like this are essential, especially for our generation. It feels like a lot of people are just spending without considering the long-term impact. There’s a real lack of financial discipline, and this book offers the kind of structure and mindset shift that could help us rethink how we handle money," Karan Mehta, Businessman, on his favourite all-time read.

Reading has become a space where young people can find both motivation and escape. It's not just about the glamour of reading but more about the lifestyle that is being cultivated for a positive shift.

The Shift: Is Spirituality The New Romance?

There is another side of Gen Z that is being explored which is the shift towards a more zen life. Romance isn't dead, Gen Z just wants to write it themselves. Spirituality and manifestation have become the new obsession—and the books flying off shelves prove it.These aren’t just self-help books—they’re modern-day love letters to personal power, healing, and becoming.

It's the slow, intentional journey of becoming the version of yourself you've always dreamed of. And manifestation? That’s the plotline. Gen Z is writing their lives like main characters—setting intentions, scripting their desires, and seeing books as tools to attract the love, peace, and abundance they crave. Be it The Secret by Rhonda Byrne or Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life by Roxie Nafousi, they provide wholeness, clarity, and self-trust. Affirmation-heavy, emotionally validating, and aesthetic enough for a flatlay, they blend healing with hype.

"I’m in a growth phase right now, and I have a lot I’m working towards—so manifesting that energy is important. Choosing the right book is a big part of it," adds Mehta.

Books that give peace, help curate a better lifestyle and mindset and give you a higher purpose, spiritually and mentally, is what Gen Z craves. And for Gen Z, that starts with the right book, a lit candle, and a journal ready for manifestations.

Next On The Shelf: 2025 Reads To Watch For

In 2025, books aren’t just made to be read. They’re made to be felt, posted about, journaled on, and re-read under fairy lights. Your next literary obsession isn’t just coming—it’s about to spiritually awaken you. Here are some reads that need to be on your list this year, straight from Gen Z!

1. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

2. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest

3. Source Code by Bill Gates

4. Normal People by Sally Rooney

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

6. Dare to Lead by Brené Brown

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

8. The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

9. You Are a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero

10. Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

One thing is clear, reading books has always been, is, and will continue to be the sacred space for Gen Z—an escape from the constant noise of the digital world. Books offer a rare form of refuge. Whether it’s fiction that lets us dive into other worlds or self-help that provides guidance for our own, reading allows us to slow down, reflect, and connect with something deeper. It’s a space where we can hear our own thoughts, find clarity, and most importantly, breathe.