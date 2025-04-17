Why Gen Z Is Spilling The Tea To Chatbots

If there’s one thing Gen Z knows how to do, it’s turn literally anything into a vibe. So naturally, when artificial intelligence popped onto the scene, we didn’t just use it to write essays or plan holidays. Nope, we asked it why he took four hours to reply and if it’s a red flag that she still follows her ex’s dog on Instagram.

via GIPHY

Welcome to the era of AI therapy, where spilling your relationship drama to a chatbot feels more comforting than texting your group chat (who, let’s be honest, are probably just as confused as you are.

AI And Relationship Advice

For us twenty-somethings trying to adult while battling the emotional rollercoaster of modern love, therapy sounds great... until you see the price. That’s where AI swoops in. Apps and chatbots offer relationship advice that feels oddly human. They listen (well, read), don’t interrupt, and always have an answer.

via GIPHY

It’s not replacing real therapy, let’s not get too carried away but it’s definitely filling a gap. Especially when you’re lying in bed at 2am, Googling “is he gaslighting me?” and need someone to talk to on relationships. Enter: the non-judgy AI bestie.

The No-Judgement Zone

via GIPHY

One of the best things about using AI for relationship advice? No judgement. Zero. None. AI doesn’t side-eye you when you admit you stalked his following end to end or accidentally liked a photo from 2017. It doesn’t ask “are you sure?” every time you say you're done with him (again).



via GIPHY

It’s like talking to a digital diary that talks back. For many Gen Z women, it’s that rare combo of safe, anonymous and instantly available. Perfect for when you're not quite ready to unpack your situationship with an actual therapist or your mum.



Saving Some Money While Saving Your Heart

Let’s be real. Therapy costs a bomb and most of us are choosing between that and paying rent. ChatGPT doesn’t charge per hour. It's free or low-cost, and while it might not have a psychology degree, it's surprisingly insightful when asked with the right.



via GIPHY

Whether it’s helping you draft the text (you know the one) or breaking down toxic patterns, AI is the modern girl's affordable wingwoman, especially for 20-year-olds juggling jobs, side hustles, and a love life that feels like a reality show gone rogue.

Safe Space Or Slippery Slope?

via GIPHY

But with all the love and low-key emotional support AI brings, there’s still a big question: where do we draw the line? Can we trust a bot to guide our healing? Should we rely on code to sort through our emotional chaos?



via GIPHY

AI’s great for quick pep talks and perspective shifts. But it’s not a replacement for deep, human connection or professional help when things get really messy. There’s a difference between needing advice on ghosting and dealing with real emotional trauma. And sometimes, the best answers still come from that one friend who’s always brutally honest.

Final thoughts?

via GIPHY

Gen Z isn’t afraid to try something new. If AI can help us navigate heartbreak, flirting disasters and commitment issues without charging a tenner a minute we’re all in. Just remember, whether it’s a chatbot or your childhood BFF, the goal is the same: to feel seen, heard, and maybe a little less alone. So go ahead. Ask the AI if he's giving bare minimum. But also, maybe talk to an actual person too once in a while. Just in case.

