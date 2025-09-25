Building The Business Infrastructure For Women To Lead: Inside The PR Vision Of Sejal Jain

We know how to measure disruption and scale. We know how to celebrate dominance. But there is another kind of leadership, quieter in its form yet transformative in its effect: the kind rooted in independence, continuity, and trust.

Across industries, a shift is underway. Women are creating companies designed around their realities. These are not businesses where women must constantly compete with old corporate standards and prove their worth. They are businesses where women thrive because the system was built with them in mind.

At the centre of this shift is Sejal Jain, co-founder of Thoughtful PR and Sunshy Group, whose journey illustrates how structures that empower women can succeed, not in theory, but in practice.

A Foundation of Resilience

Sejal’s entrepreneurial journey began at 17, training for a pageant while she opened her first apparel store in her hometown with her family. She had no example or playbook to follow, but she had clarity: ownership meant freedom, and freedom meant choice.

That early risk became her apprenticeship in resilience. It taught her to think in systems, to navigate uncertainty, and to take action without waiting for permission. She then partnered with her now husband Vishal to venture into PR and Branding after realising their edge in marketing and brand positioning.

With Sunshy and Thoughtful PR, Sejal carried those lessons forward. The company now works with global clients across industries, helping them build thought leadership and brand credibility that results in legacy. Yet its greatest distinction lies within. More than 80% of the workforce and leadership roles are held by women. The workplace is flexible by design, remote by default, and built on trust instead of surveillance.

Here, leadership is shared, growth is tangible, and careers are designed to align with life, not compete against it.

Mentorship That Creates Leaders

The effect of Sejal’s leadership is best captured in the stories of women who have grown under her guidance and women-led businesses that are thriving with her collaboration.

The Editorial Lead at Sunshy, a woman from a small town in India, once found herself undervalued and overlooked in a string of corporate roles. She encountered a part-time editor position at Sunshy, and after being accepted, she quickly encountered something different. She was offered fair pay, guidance, and responsibility, elements she could only hope to receive after years in a traditional corporate role.

Shortly after, she left her other job to join Sunshy full-time. What began as a stopgap role evolved into a career. Today, she leads her own team and supports growing businesses to flourish through exceptional storytelling, proof of what can happen when women are trusted and invested in. Mentorship paired with opportunity is what turned Sejal’s leadership from management to empowerment.

Beyond the Company: Women Leading Everywhere

The business ecosystem in Sejal’s companies extends far beyond its internal team. Over 80% of the company’s clients are women entrepreneurs, many of whom had been doing important work long before anyone noticed.

Some run non-profits dedicated to children with special needs, while others have just raised $15 million in funding for their healthcare business expansion across 3 continents. Many are breaking barriers in industries where women are still outnumbered, like financial services, tech startups, business consultancy, etc. They had the vision and the tenacity, but often lacked the visibility and recognition. With Sunshy’s support, their brands began to gain traction, their stories reached wider audiences, and their work was finally acknowledged.

For Sejal, this advocacy is not an obligation; it’s a passion. She has built a business that amplifies women-led ventures because she believes their success radiates outward: into families, into communities, into the larger economy.

And she understands the reality behind those achievements. For many women, professional success is only one layer of their day. They are simultaneously managing households, raising children, caring for families, and meeting cultural expectations. The work is doubled, sometimes tripled, and rarely recognised.

By creating structures that account for this complexity, through flexibility, fair pay, and genuine empowerment, Sejal ensures that women are not forced to choose between ambition and responsibility.

Why Financial Independence Still Matters

Even with progress, the structural barriers women face remain visible. In India, female labour force participation has doubled in the past seven years, from 23.3% to 41.7%. Yet more than half of Indian women remain outside the workforce. And among those employed, advancement is limited. According to a 2024 Times of India study, women hold only 17% of C-suite roles and 20% of board seats across Indian corporations.

More tellingly, 63% of India’s listed firms have no women in key managerial positions, despite research showing that those that do perform better financially. These are not gaps of talent. There are gaps of opportunity.

Sejal’s work offers a different path forward. She has built companies where women lead at every level, clients are supported holistically, and success is measured not by optics but by impact.

A New Model of Leadership

A digital-first business. Distributed teams. Women in leadership. Low operational overhead, high retention, outcome-based performance. These are not abstract ideals. They are design principles that function, and they can be replicated.

For women navigating systems where progress is still slow, this represents something more than hope. It represents proof.She is part of a generation of women who are no longer asking for permission to lead, but designing ecosystems where leadership is inevitable.

She didn’t build a company “for women.” She built a company that works. And in trusting women to lead within it, she has shown how rare, yet necessary, that still is.

Sejal’s vision isn’t framed as disruption or spectacle. It is calm, consistent, and deeply intentional. And in a landscape that often prizes visibility over substance, that quiet consistency may be the most radical act of all.