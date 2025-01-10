Cloud Nine in Luxury, Welcome Aboard The Turkish Airlines Experience

There are flights and then there are luxurious experiences. Stepping into Turkish Airlines Business Class was one such experience. They give those moments when you’re gliding through the skies, sipping on Turkish coffee, eating gourmet meals, and reclining in a bed that would make any luxury hotel jealous.

Every touch, from the impeccable service to the thoughtful amenities, promises a journey of comfort and luxury. Here’s why your next trip deserves the Turkish Airlines Business Class experience.

Comfort Before Takeoff



If there's one thing you can rely on when you travel with Turkish Airlines, it is that you will be comfortable. Before boarding the plane, Turkish Airlines had already set the bar sky-high with their Business Lounge.

There are private suites for those who love their own company, and showers, because, let’s be real, who doesn’t want to refresh before a long flight? The lounge spans over 5,600 m² and it’s a world where luxury meets comfort. The delicious food spread had everything, from freshly baked simit (Turkish sesame bagels) to sizzling coal-fired kebabs, which I enjoyed.

Spacious and Personal

Isn't it tiresome when you board the plane and the seats are not spacious and there is no legroom? Or worse, you're sitting too close to a passenger? Well, those were some problems I did not have to face while travelling with Turkish Airlines! As I boarded the plane, it felt like entering my sanctuary in the sky. The seats were sleek and modern with privacy screens that allowed me to fully relax without feeling like I was in a public space.

The lie-flat seats transform into a full-fledged bed, so you can rest comfortably and stretch out completely. As my seat reclined with a soft hum, I noticed the luxurious touches, a personal reading lamp, an ergonomic headrest, and adjustable armrests.

Gourmet Meals In The Sky



Just when you think the experience can’t get any more special, the meal service begins. You can easily call it “fine dining at high altitude” and forget the bland airline food you’re used to; this airline takes in-flight meals to an entirely different level.

I was presented with a menu that could be confused with that of a five-star restaurant as I settled into my seat with a refreshing welcome drink. My breakfast was a made-to-order omelette, accompanied by freshly baked sourdough bread and colourful local Turkish appetisers. Everything tasted so fresh that I was almost tempted to cancel my lunch plans. There’s always room for a slice of baklava and a cup of Turkish coffee. If you haven’t tried it, it’s worth the extra mile.

And the best part? Dine on Demand. As a Business Class passenger, you can request your meal whenever you are ready.

It’s Showtime!



When you travel with Turkish Airlines, the luxury isn’t just limited to food and seating. Their in-flight entertainment system has everything you could dream of, from the latest blockbusters to documentaries on Türkiye’s fascinating history.

For audio enthusiasts, the offerings are equally impressive, with over 2,000 music albums, 130 audiobooks, and podcasts to choose from. Plus, Miles&Smiles loyalty programme members enjoy free messaging and limited Wi-Fi, making it easier than ever to stay connected while cruising at 35,000 feet.

And then there’s the Hezaen VR flight simulator, where you can virtually fly over Istanbul and take in panoramic views of the Galata Tower and Maiden’s Tower. Who needs a regular window view when you can have a virtual tour of one of the most beautiful cities in the world?

Touchdown with Style



When the plane touched down, I felt like a VIP, but Turkish Airlines had one more surprise up its sleeve. The experience didn’t end in the air—it continued on the ground with priority baggage handling that made the usual waiting game at the carousel a thing of the past. The quick, seamless process means you can step off the plane without missing a beat.

So, the next time you’re planning a trip, why settle for the ordinary when you can experience something truly exceptional? Treat yourself to the unmatched elegance of Turkish Airlines Business Class. Trust me, once you’ve flown with them, every other airline will feel like just another flight. With Turkish Airlines, the journey becomes as memorable as the destination, and it’s an experience you’ll want to relive again.