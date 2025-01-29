I Attended The Coldplay 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' In Mumbai And Here Are My Favourite Moments From It

There was scorching heat in Mumbai on January 18, but nothing – absolutely nothing – could stop me from attending Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. Scoring a ticket to the most anticipated event of the year? A dream come true! So braving the sweltering journey from Andheri to DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai was a no brainer.

In fact, my concert experience began well before I reached the venue. During my auto-rickshaw ride to Andheri Station, our driver had speakers installed in his vehicle. My partner and I couldn’t resist asking if we could connect via Bluetooth. The moment he agreed, we kicked off the party, jamming to Coldplay tracks right there in the rickshaw. The vibe carried over to the special Coldplay-themed train organised by BookMyShow Live, where the energy among the attendees was infectious. But the moment I stepped into DY Patil Stadium, reality hit—this was going to be legendary.

Before the main characters got on stage, opening acts set the mood for the experience. The evening kicked off with Zimbabwean artist Shone who brought in the energy energy with a seamless blend of electronic beats and live instrumentation. Palestinian Chilean artist Elyanna, graced the stage with her soulful voice and mesmerising presence. And Indian singer Jasleen Royal became the first Indian artist to join Coldplay’s tour and mesmerised the crowd with her hits like Love You Zindagi and Ranjha.

But when Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion finally appeared, the crowd erupted. The energy skyrocketed as the band launched into three explosive tracks right from the start—Higher Power, Adventure of a Lifetime, and Paradise. And as expected, timeless classics like The Scientist, Clocks, Yellow, and Fix You left the audience completely spellbound. From Chris Martin’s heartfelt interactions with the crowd to the band’s vibrant and dynamic performance, every moment was pure enchantment.

Here Are My Favourite Moments From The Concert

A Kaleidoscopic Light Show

Those LED bands were the life of the show. The moment the concert began, our wristbands lit up, turning the stadium into a cinematic light show. It truly was the highlight of the immersive experience, making it a night to remember. The crowd transformed the stadium into a galaxy of twinkling lights, while fireworks illuminated the night sky, creating an unforgettable spectacle – it was a sensory spectacle!

Chris Martin’s Adorable Hindi and Marathi Attempts

The lead singer of Coldplay tried conversing in Hindi and Marathi. Though he wasn’t accurate with it and even apologised for his mispronunciations, it was NBD. We were all charmed by his efforts to connect with the audience.

The Kid Who Got Called Up To Sing

True fans will know that Chris Martin takes a break to read all the messages fans write for him on chart papers. And if he sees someone requesting to sing a song with him, that lucky one gets called onto the stage to sing along with him. That night, a 15-year-old boy’s dream came true as he played Everglow on the piano alongside Martin. Watching his sheer joy had me tearing up (and secretly manifesting my own moment!).

Sparks Flew

We all knew Coldplay would come to the smaller B-stage for an intimate performance, so I strategically secured a prime spot. They performed Sparks, and Martin even improvised poems for lucky fans caught on the big screen. A once-in-a-lifetime moment!

Shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah

In a hilarious moment, Martin paused mid-show to announce that Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was backstage, joking that they might have to stop the concert so Bumrah could bowl at him. Although Bumrah didn’t make an appearance, fans were quite excited about Martin taking the cricketer’s name. The saga continued in the next concert when he again paused the concert to play a clip of Bumrah “destroying England” during Ind vs Eng 2nd Test Match in 2024.

Chris Martin’s Apology for Colonialism

Martin thanked his Indian fans for welcoming the British band and then apologised for Britain’s colonialism in the past. Safe to say, we were all in awe of his humility.

The Moon Glasses

Watching the concert through the moon goggles transports you into a cosmic space. Designed to enhance the celestial theme, these quirky, futuristic glasses let you view the lights and visuals in a whole new way – think stars, planets and confetti showers amplified for a truly interstellar vibe.

Eco-Conscious Efforts

Coldplay isn’t just about epic music; they’re about making a difference. Their concerts run on sustainable energy, with fans contributing by dancing on kinetic floors or pedaling bikes to generate power. Recyclable confetti, free hydration stations with reusable rice husk cups, and biodegradable LED wristbands made this a guilt-free concert experience.

Music For All

Thanks to KultureCity, fans with sensory needs could access sensory bags, quiet rooms, and even SubPacs—wearable vests that let deaf and hard-of-hearing attendees feel the music. A PWD riser, an Access Centre, and sign language interpreters ensured every fan felt seen and included.

This wasn’t just a concert—it was an emotional, euphoric, and life-affirming night where music united thousands. Coldplay turned DY Patil Stadium into another planet for a few hours, and I was lucky enough to be part of it.

If you ever get the chance to see them live—drop everything and go. It’s not just a show; it’s an experience you’ll carry with you forever.