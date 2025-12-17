SEVENTEEN's DK & SEUNGKWAN Are 'Serenading' Us This Winter, And Yes, We’re Already Emotional

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN’s resident vocal powerhouses are stepping into the spotlight together, and honestly, it’s about time. DK and SEUNGKWAN have officially announced their new unit, DxS (SEVENTEEN), and they’re making their debut with a 1st mini album titled Serenade, set to drop on January 12.

The announcement arrives with a cinematic album trailer, An Ordinary Love, unveiled via HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel. Equal parts tender and melancholic, the trailer feels like a short film about the quiet heartbreaks we don’t always know how to name, setting the tone for what promises to be an emotionally rich release.

The story opens with DK frozen in a moment many of us know too well: an unanswered phone call he just can’t hang up. From there, the visuals unravel a relationship slowly slipping through the cracks. Wilted plants, dried fruit, and parallel lives shared in the same space hint at love nearing its end. Just as monotony sets in, an unexpected encounter shifts the rhythm and the heart of the narrative.

Enter SEUNGKWAN, appearing as a comic book café clerk whose day is interrupted by a rush of nostalgia. Spotting a familiar book, he’s transported back to a past love, a fleeting smile crossing his face before the moment literally slips from his hands. As a comic falls to the floor, its title, Blue, flashes across the screen, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

True to its name, Serenade, a love song sung at night, captures the delicate space between meeting and parting. Steeped in winter sentimentality, the album promises to explore the small, ordinary moments of love that linger long after they’re gone. Think quiet longing, emotional honesty, and the kind of storytelling that hits a little too close to home.

This pairing is nothing short of vocal gold. As two of SEVENTEEN’s most celebrated singers, DK and SEUNGKWAN have long proven their range across group releases, solos, soundtracks, and unforgettable covers. With DxS, they’re diving deeper, blending their distinct yet complementary tones into something more intimate, more vulnerable, and entirely their own.

Winter just got a lot more emotional—and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

