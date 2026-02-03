ELLE India : Editor's Note For The Anniversary Issue

Twenty-nine is an interesting age. Old enough to have history, young enough to still be restless. It feels like the right moment to pause, look back, and then deliberately look forward. This anniversary issue of ELLE India does exactly that. For 29 years, ELLE’s role has never been about declaring what fashion, beauty, culture, or success should look like.

Advertisment

Photograph: Amisha Gurban

Our legacy lies in something quieter and far more powerful: noticing the difference in ordinary things. Finding relevance where others see routine. Spotting shifts before they become trends, and translating them in a way that feels aspirational yet attainable. ELLE has never believed in fashion as a closed circle. There is no gatekeeping here. The doors stay open.



That belief runs through every page of this issue. Our cover stars embody this spirit effortlessly. Rakul Preet Singh, photographed in Melbourne, represents a global Indian woman who builds discipline, ambition, and balance on her own terms. Jemimah Rodrigues arrives in these pages fresh from a historic cricket win, reminding us that excellence is achieved through consistency, joy, and belief rather than noise. They come from different worlds, but share the same values: commitment, curiosity, and the confidence to define success for themselves.



This issue travels across 29 cities, each chosen not for clichés, but for what makes them distinct. It celebrates the familiar and the unexpected, proving that style and culture are deeply rooted in place, people, and perspective. Our anniversary edition also introduces the first-ever ELLE Collective, spotlighting change-makers who shaped conversations this year across fashion, business, culture, and creativity. These are individuals who didn’t wait for permission to lead.

Advertisment

We also return with ELLE Graduates, once again discovering and nurturing the designers who will define the future of Indian fashion. Watching new talent emerge remains one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. At 29, ELLE remains curious, inclusive, and unapologetically forward-looking. We continue to believe that style should feel accessible, stories should feel relevant, and ambition should feel possible. This issue isn’t a full stop. It’s a continuation.

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.