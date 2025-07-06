The now-iconic Surf Lodge in Montauk started out as a modest Irish dive bar but has since emerged as the go-to spot, day or night. This rise is largely thanks to founder and creative director Jayma Cardoso, along with its outdoor concert series, high-profile celebrity- and brand-hosted parties; coveted suites; fashion pop-ups, and, yes—very good chicken tenders. Be sure to plan ahead, as space fills up quickly, and aim to grab a table by the water for the full experience. Just make sure your sandals double as dancing shoes.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

A beloved Sagaponack staple since its founding in 1988, the Wölffer Estate Vineyard is a portrait of languid grandeur, with its rustic-modern tasting room overlooking verdant rows of glistening grapes. Order a charcuterie board and a glass of Wölffer’s signature wine in a hand-painted bottle for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or swing by the charming Wine Stand on Thursday through Sunday evenings to grab a bottle to-go. Stay and watch the sun sink down over the stables and grapes.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Affectionately known as the “Crown Jewel” of Main Street, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is a cultural cornerstone and year-round destination for live entertainment in the Hamptons. From marquee names in music, comedy, and Broadway to arts education programs for students of all ages, WHBPAC brings world-class talent and community connection under one historic roof. Click here to explore upcoming events, featuring appearances from Colin Jost, Hannah Berner, and more.

Where to Eat

El Verano

Set on a buzzy corner in Southampton, El Verano offers a refined take on Mexican cuisine. Chef Julian Medina, known for his deft approach to traditional flavors, delivers a menu rife with classic Mexican dishes—reimagined through a modern lens and crafted with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Craving something more low-key? Just next door, El Verano Taco Lot is a casual, open-air taqueria with Mexico City-inspired street food like birria tacos, queso fundido, and housemade salsas.

N’AMO

In Montauk, N’AMO is a seafood-forward restaurant and raw bar offering modern spin on coastal classics. Expect standout dishes like chilled scallops in a melon aguachile and a playful take on cacio e pepe with creamy beans—all served with marina views.

Union Burger Bar

For a satisfying meal in a casual setting, head to Union Burger Bar. Once known as Publick House, this inviting spot now serves up gourmet burgers, craft beers, and indulgent, over-the-top milkshakes. The lively events calendar keeps things interesting (Friday is Bingo Night, if you’re feeling lucky).

Where to Drink

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

A weekend at Gurney’s isn’t complete without a drink in hand—and this season’s cocktail menu is every bit as restorative as a day at the spa. (Pro tip: Don’t miss La Prairie’s ocean-view facial suite—it’s as luxe as it sounds.) For the second summer running, Dolce & Gabbana is bringing a splash of Sicilian glamour to the beachfront, dressing loungers in its signature Blu Mediterraneo print and opening a pop-up complete with fashion, accessories, and even D&G wine. Post-sunset, head to The Beach Club or the Firepit for a refreshment with a view—whether it’s a crisp frosé, an artisanal spritz, or a classic Negroni.

Topping Rose House

Arguably one of the most sophisticated stays in an already posh locale, Topping Rose House in the center of Bridgehampton takes a renovated 19th-century mansion and spins it into a tableau of modern elegance—with cocktails that match the vibe. Lounge by the pool or settle in for golden hour on the terrace or by the fire, and order from a menu that’s best enjoyed beneath string lights. Just steps away, Naturopathica—the cult-favorite wellness brand now celebrating its 30th anniversary in East Hampton—has opened a spa, with treatments are as transportive as the martinis.

Sunset Harbor

The waterfront Sunset Harbor is an exercise in creative synergy, from family-style sharing plates (don’t miss the shrimp scampi) to mouth-watering sushi rolls. But the cocktail menu alone is worth exploring as a group, preferably from a table overlooking the boats.

Where to Stay

Marram

The 96-room Marram is one of the more natural, earthy options along the water in Montauk, but don’t mistake its grounded aesthetic for a thoughtless approach. Now celebrating its fifth birthday, the hotel is bursting with mindful choices, from its mid-century modern-meets-Southwestern décor to its South American-inspired café, Mostrador Marram, serving up delectable homemade pastries. The on-site gallery, curated by acclaimed artist Sean Spellman, pays homage to surf culture with pieces like a hand-carved wooden surfboard—a nod to both Marram’s coastal roots and the traditional fifth anniversary gift. Thoughtful touches abound: Swarovski Optik binoculars for whale watching, brand-new poolside cabanas with Frette linens, and Le Labo travel kits that feel more like a treat than a toiletry. “Barefoot luxury” is the property’s motto, proving indulgence doesn’t necessarily need to mingle with excess to have the desired impact. In keeping with the ethos of slowing down, the rooms are screen-free—inviting you to swap TV time for stargazing or a quiet cup of coffee in your oceanfront King suite as the tide rolls in. And when the sun dips low, follow the scent of toasted marshmallow to the nightly s’mores by the firepit.

Three Ducks

This intimate 12-room gem offers a fresh take on luxury—elevated yet unpretentious, with a relaxed elegance that mirrors the effortless charm of Westhampton itself. From its serene layout to its curated guest experiences (think: locally sourced breakfast, complimentary bikes, and a rentable Moke for cruising around town), Three Ducks is more than just a place to stay—it’s a laid-back escape made for unwinding, reconnecting, and soaking up the best of the East End.

LDV at The Maidstone Hotel

A chic boutique property nestled in the heart of East Hampton? Consider our bags packed. LDV at The Maidstone Hotel channels la dolce vita with a twist, thanks to Scarpetta alum chef Jorge Espinoza and an aperitivo hour that could rival any terrace in Milan. Haven’t booked that Italian getaway yet? This might just be the next best thing. (You can thank us later.) Adding to the Euro-summer fantasy, French It-girl label Sézane is setting up shop through July 27, bringing a touch of Parisian cool. Even better: guests who make a purchase will be treated to a complimentary Maidstone Spritz or a glass of rosé.

Read the original article in ELLE USA