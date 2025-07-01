Best Movies And TV Shows To Watch This July

What makes a perfect July watchlist? Is it the sun-drenched heartbreaks that unravel by the shore (hello, Belly and her emotional baggage)? Or the kind of punchy chaos where world leaders go rogue, and golf clubs become weapons of legacy? Maybe it’s just the comfort of slipping into something cinematic when the real world feels too loud. July brings with it that midsummer monsoon energy—nostalgic, restless, a little unhinged. The kind of mood where you’re craving teen drama one moment, and mythological dream lords the next. Whatever your vibe, the OTT universe has something queued and ready.

Trending: Here’s What July Has In Store

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 3

The waves are crashing, the tension is rising—Cousins Beach is calling us back for the final season of the fan-favorite that made summer feel like a heartbreak anthem. In Season 3, Belly finds herself caught between past promises and future possibilities—with a proposal on the table, emotional fallout, and the coastal charm of Cousins Beach. If you’ve been emotionally invested since Season 1, this is the payoff. Think final love letters, sun-drenched memories, and tough choices. Streaming on Prime Video, July 16

Watch if you’re into: Summer nostalgia, love triangles, and Taylor Swift needle drops that hit too close to home.

Too Much

A chaotic, messy, and strangely romantic new series from Lena Dunham, Too Much is about a New Yorker who escapes heartbreak by moving to London—only to fall into another complicated entanglement. Starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, this series leans into all the cringe, charm, and emotional whiplash of being too much for the wrong person and just enough for the right one. Streaming on Netflix, July 10

Watch if you’re into: Accidental long-distance love stories, painfully-funny dialogue, and characters that feel a little too real.

Heads Of State

What happens when the U.S. President and UK Prime Minister get dragged into a global conspiracy… and neither of them has a clue what’s going on? You get Heads of State—an action-comedy with muscle and mischief, led by John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Think Rush Hour meets White House Down, with more global chaos and dry wit. Streaming on Prime Video, July 2

Watch if you’re into: Political absurdity, buddy-comedy chaos, and action sequences that don’t take themselves too seriously.

The Old Guard 2

The immortal warriors are back, and they’ve got bigger battles to fight. Charlize Theron reprises her role as Andy in this sequel to the surprise hit, and Uma Thurman joins the cast as a new threat. This time, it’s more than just survival—it’s legacy. With globe-hopping action and real emotional stakes, The Old Guard 2 deepens the mythology without losing its edge. Streaming on Netflix, July 2

Watch if you’re into: Timeless fight scenes, powerful women in combat boots, and fantasy lore with a side of pain.

The Sandman – Season 2

Neil Gaiman’s dream world expands across two epic drops this month. Season 2 of The Sandman picks up where it left off—gods, monsters, and mortals entangled in endless cosmic drama. Visually stunning and narratively rich, this isn’t just fantasy—it’s dream logic made manifest. Streaming on Netflix, Volume 1: July 3, Volume 2: July 24

Watch if you’re into: Stories that feel like gothic poetry, endless realms, and mythology reimagined for modern eyes.

Ballard

From the Bosch universe comes Ballard, a gritty spinoff led by Maggie Q as Renée Ballard—an LAPD detective who dives into cold cases while battling the system from within. With moody L.A. nights, procedural punch, and a lead who doesn’t play nice, this one’s for the noir lovers. Streaming on Prime Video, July 9

Watch if you’re into: Sharp female leads, crime thrillers with depth, and cases that aren’t as cold as they seem.

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Vir Das returns with another stand-up special—and this time, he’s aiming at the fools, the famous, and maybe himself. Fool Volume promises sharp commentary, political satire, and Vir’s signature storytelling. It’s stand-up that flips the punchline into perspective. Streaming on Netflix, July 18

Watch if you’re into: Intelligent comedy, self-aware sarcasm, and monologues that make you pause between laughs.

Happy Gilmore 2



Happy’s back on the green—but this time, the stakes are bigger and the swings are wilder. Adam Sandler reunites with old rivals (Shooter McGavin is in!) and new icons (yes, Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny make appearances). Expect classic slapstick, comeback energy, and a surprising amount of heart. Streaming on Netflix, July 25

Watch if you’re into: Sports comedies, chaotic dads reclaiming their glory, and Sandler doing what only Sandler can do.