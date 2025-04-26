Charithra Chandran Is The Lion In Sheep’s Clothing In 'Fight Or Flight'

If you’ve been used to seeing Charithra Chandran in pastel corsets and candlelit romances, prepare for some serious turbulence. The Bridgerton breakout star swaps Regency ruffles for razor-sharp reflexes in Fight or Flight, a heart-pounding action thriller now streaming on Lionsgate Play. Starring opposite Josh Hartnett in Lionsgate Play’s latest adrenaline-packed thriller, she plays Isha: the quiet passenger who’s not quite what she seems.

In an exclusive conversation with ELLE the star shares everything going on with her new character and much more.



Fight Or Flight

The film, set entirely aboard a commercial flight that spirals into chaos, blends high-octane action with unexpected twists, and Chandran is right at the centre of it. “I think especially as Indian women, we’re often stereotyped as unassuming or delicate,” she explains. “Isha uses that to her advantage. She leans into people underestimating her, and then completely flips the narrative. I love that kind of subversion.”

Flying Solo, Fighting Hard

For fans who know Chandran best from Bridgerton or her rom-com and coming-of-age work, the physicality of Fight or Flight might come as a surprise. But for Chandran, it was all in a day’s work. “Yes, I pretty much did all my own stunts,” she says. “We only had about a week to train, but the stunt team was phenomenal. I felt so safe and well looked after.” She describes a shoot that felt more like live theatre than a traditional film set. “We shot inside a real aeroplane. It didn’t come apart. That meant every punch, every movement had to be precise—we were performing in this incredibly tight, confined space, and it was kind of exhilarating.”

Theatre in the Sky

One of the most exciting things about Fight or Flight is its long, uncut tracking shots, where action sequences unfold without a single break. It’s the kind of filmmaking that blurs the line between cinema and stage, and Chandran relished the challenge. “We worked out the choreography like we were rehearsing for a play,” she says. “It wasn’t just about looking cool—it was about making sure it worked. The goal was realism. And it made the scenes that much more intense.”

Building Chemistry Amid Chaos

Starring opposite Josh Hartnett, who returns to action movies with this role as mercenary Lucas Reyes, was a dream. “Josh is such a good dude,” Chandran smiles. “He always made me feel so heard and supported on set. There was a lot of mutual respect, and that really helped us build a natural chemistry, even with all the chaos happening around us.”

Characters, Comedy & Chaos

While Isha is no doubt the scene-stealer, Chandran confesses she had her eye on another part or two. “The flight attendants!” she laughs. “They’re so funny and bring this unexpected dose of comedy to the film. I’d love to try a character like that one day—someone funny and chaotic in the best way.”

If Isha Had A Playlist…

Because no modern heroine is complete without a soundtrack, Chandran gives us an exclusive look at her fictional playlist. “It would be called Lion in Sheep’s Clothing,” she says without missing a beat. “Top songs? Circus by Britney Spears, Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncé… and I’m still deciding the third one!”

The Three Words That Say It All

If you had to distil Fight or Flight into just three words, what would they be? For Chandran, it’s: “Hilarious. Crazy. Vibrant.” Not what you’d expect from an action thriller, and that’s the point. Fight or Flight blends genres, flips expectations, and gives its stars room to fly.

What's Next

And what about her own ambitions in Hollywood’s genre machine? “All of them,” she grins. “I want to be as expansive as possible in my career. I’ve done romance, I’ve done action—yes, horror is definitely on the list next!”

A Message to the Fans

With her growing fan base watching eagerly as she takes on bold new roles, Chandran leaves them with a warm sign-off. “I really hope you enjoy the film,” she says. “I know it’s a shift from my past work, but that’s the whole point. I want to keep surprising you. Please come along for the ride.”