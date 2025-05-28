Jennifer Lopez Shares How Everything In Her Life Feels ‘Really Healthy And Good’

Ahead of summer 2025, Jennifer Lopez told People how she’s planning to spend the coming months. Those plans involve time with her twins, Max and Emme, time on the road, and time enjoying the feeling of being “free.”

“I’m excited to tour. I’m excited first to go do Pride,” Lopez said, referring to her plans to headline at Washington D.C.’s WorldPride this June. “I’m super excited about that. I’m working on that show right now, too, as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there.”

J.Lo’s Up All Night Live tour kicks off on July 4 in Egypt.



She continued, “It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy. Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal,” Lopez said her kids are planning to join her at WorldPride, which she is “excited” about, adding, “They’re sweet. They’re the best.”

This summer will mark a year since Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, which she did in August 2024, listing their separation date as April 26, 2024. In a recent interview with El País, J.Lo explained how she broke the separation news to her kids.

“I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better,’” Lopez recalled. “I promised them that, and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life. I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago….I’m proud of myself for that, and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it.”



“Everybody goes through hard times in their life. And it’s what you do in those moments that really does define you,” she stressed. “Not the relationship, not the man: What defines you is what you’re doing with the experiences that you’re faced with. I take those experiences—whether they’re good or bad—and I bind them.”

Read the original article in ELLE USA.