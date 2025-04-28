Gigi Hadid Sparks Buzz With Gold Ring And Bradley Cooper At 30th Birthday

On Friday, Gigi Hadid was photographed with boyfriend Bradley Cooper heading to Le Chalet in New York City, where she was celebrating her 30th birthday. The model was wearing black leather pants with wide legs and a white tank bodysuit. Her hair was up in a sleek bun. For accessories, she wore a gold necklace and earrings, smokey eyeliner, plus a dark red lip.

Fans quickly noted the jewellery on Hadid’s left hand, clearly visible where she was holding her white clutch. On her ring finger, the star wore a gold band as well as several other gold rings on other fingers. That specific ring still sparked engagement rumors.



The event was attended by Hadid’s family, including her sister Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid, and father Mohamed Hadid. Friend Anne Hathaway was seen arriving with her husband, Adam Shulman.

Earlier sumours were that the couple were not in a rush to get engaged. Of course, the gossip mills have also maintained that the supermoel and actor are quiite serious about each other and fans have been watching every move they make.



“Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together,” the source continued, adding that Hadid and Cooper’s “families spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet.”

They added, “Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley.”

Hadid said her and Cooper’s relationship at this point is “very romantic and happy.”



Read the original article in ELLE USA.