What To Know About Netflix's 'The Residence' That's Grabbing Attention

Recently, the world of film and TV has brought forth an overload of amazing releases. From The second season of Severance to Adolescence and Toxic Town, you're not alone if you've suddenly found your to-watch list piling up.
What Is The Plot Of 'The Residence'?
As per Netflix's official logline, the plot of The Residence is as follows: '132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.'
During a recent interview with Tudum, Aduba revealed what you can expect you can expect to see from the series, as well as what you may not expect. 'The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know — it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see. The show begs the question, "Who runs the house?" And the answer is not what we think it is.'
Where Can I Watch 'The Residence'?
As of today, you'll be able to stream all eight episodes of The Residence on Netflix. Click here to watching.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Residence'?
The question is, who isn't in the cast of The Residence, given the show's star studded ensemble. Orange Is The New Black's Uzo Aduba leads the line up in her role as Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department.
Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl) plays the President's Tripp Morgan, the President's younger brother, Molly Griggs (Dr. Death) stars as Lilly Schumacher, the President's social secretary, Edwina Findley (The Wire) as Sheila Cannon, a butler working for the White House, Al Franken (Saturday Night Live) as Aaron Filkins, the senior senator from Washington State.
Is There A Trailer For 'The Residence'?
Yes, you can watch the trailer at the top of this article.
ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.
Read the original article in ELLE UK.