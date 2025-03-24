What To Know About Netflix's 'The Residence' That's Grabbing Attention

Recently, the world of film and TV has brought forth an overload of amazing releases. From The second season of Severance to Adolescence and Toxic Town, you're not alone if you've suddenly found your to-watch list piling up. However, if you're looking for an easier comedic watch to blank your weekend, then Netflix's The Residence is exactly what you need. It's an unpredictable whodunit that sees Orange Is The New Black's Uzo Aduba take on the role of Cordelia Cupp, an eccentric consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department tasked with the job of solving a murder that takes place in the White House. With a star-studded line-up that includes a cameo from Kylie Minogue, this fun murder mystery is set to be the perfect dose of TV escapism. Intrigued? Below, we detail everything that there is to know about the TV series, including the plot, cast and characters.

What Is The Plot Of 'The Residence'?

As per Netflix's official logline, the plot of The Residence is as follows: '132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.'

During a recent interview with Tudum, Aduba revealed what you can expect you can expect to see from the series, as well as what you may not expect. 'The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know — it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see. The show begs the question, "Who runs the house?" And the answer is not what we think it is.'

Where Can I Watch 'The Residence'?

As of today, you'll be able to stream all eight episodes of The Residence on Netflix. Click here to watching.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Residence'?

The question is, who isn't in the cast of The Residence, given the show's star studded ensemble. Orange Is The New Black's Uzo Aduba leads the line up in her role as Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department. 'She has the memory of a steel trap,' says Aduba of her character. 'So every single thing, every letter every word, every single detail that someone brings to her, she files it away and listens to or for a contradiction.' Heading up the investigation alongside Cupp is Special Agent, FBI, Edwin Park, who is played by Randall Park, who has previously starred in The Office and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito features as A.B. Wynter, White House chief usher, Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) plays Jasmine Haney, a junior usher who is determined to take his job.

Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl) plays the President's Tripp Morgan, the President's younger brother, Molly Griggs (Dr. Death) stars as Lilly Schumacher, the President's social secretary, Edwina Findley (The Wire) as Sheila Cannon, a butler working for the White House, Al Franken (Saturday Night Live) as Aaron Filkins, the senior senator from Washington State. Other cast members include Andrew Friedman, Irv Samuelson, Julian McMahon, Stephen Roos, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, Spencer Garrett, Jane Curtin, James Babson, Eliza Coupe, Izzy Diaz, Paul Fitzgerald, Ros Gentle, Chris Grace, Juliette Jeffers, Sumalee Montano, Nathan Lovejoy, Taran Killam, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Brett Tucker and Rebecca Field. In addition to the already stellar cast is Kylie Minogue, who will make a cameo in the series as herself, her role will see the global popstar star as a distinguished invitee who is set to perform at the White House.

Is There A Trailer For 'The Residence'?

Yes, you can watch the trailer at the top of this article.