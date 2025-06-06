Events To Look Forward To In June 2025

This curated roundup spotlights the most exciting cultural and lifestyle events happening across India in June 2025 — from groundbreaking theatre and immersive cinema experiences to nostalgic fashion balls and soulful musical tributes. Whether you’re in the mood for gourmet storytelling, emotional runway revivals, or matcha-infused Sundays, this guide has something for every kind of city dweller looking to live the month to its fullest.

Polo Lounge Turns 30: Yangdup Lama Returns For A One-Night-Only Bar Takeover

To mark its 30th anniversary, Polo Lounge at Hyatt Regency Delhi welcomes back celebrated mixologist Yangdup Lama— who began his journey at the Lounge in 1995. Now co-owner of Sidecar, ranked 4th globally by World’s 50 Best Bars, Lama returns for a special bar takeover on June 7, reuniting with his roots in an unforgettable evening of cocktails, nostalgia, and new-age mixology.

Expect a curated menu of Lama’s signature drinks, gourmet pass-arounds, live Latin music, and a sit-down dinner — blending heritage and innovation in every sip.

When: June 7 | Dinner from 8:30 PM onwards

Where: Polo Lounge, Hyatt Regency Delhi

Bookings: Contact Hyatt Regency Delhi for reservations.

Gourmet Cinema: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara X Spanish Feast At The Piano Man

The Piano Man, in collaboration with Sunset Cinema Club, launches Gourmet Cinema — a unique sensory experience where cinema meets cuisine. Kicking off with the cult favourite Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the screening is paired with a four-course Spanish tasting menu inspired by the film’s journey through Spain. As the story travels from Barcelona to Pamplona, guests will savour tapas, stews, churros, and more, in a truly immersive film-and-food experience.

When: Sunday, June 8 | 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Cost: ₹2,999 + taxes

Book here

All Things Matcha: Hands-On Workshop by Urban Platter

Matcha lovers and newbies alike — this one’s for you! Join Urban Platter’s All Things Matcha workshop and get whisk-deep into the world of green tea goodness. From sourcing and whisking to crafting your own matcha lattes, savoury bites, and sweet treats, this hands-on session is both educational and delicious. Plus, you get to eat what you make!

When: June 7

Where: Urban Platter, Mumbai

Entry: ₹1,200

Bookings: Limited slots available — pre-register via Urban Platter's website or social channels.

O Gaanewali At Royal Opera House: A Tribute To Musical Icons

Experience a soulful evening at the Royal Opera House, as O Gaanewali pays homage to the legendary voices of Thumri, Dadra, and Ghazal. Featuring timeless works by Gauhar Jaan, Raasoolan Bai, Janki Bai, Shobha Gurtu, Begum Akhtar, and more, the concert also debuts O Gaanewali Session 1 with the haunting ghazal Muddat Hui Hai Yaar Ko by Mirza Ghalib. After 55+ acclaimed shows across India, this intimate tribute is not to be missed.

When: June 7 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai

Entry: ₹499

Mumbai Star – A Dazzling Dance Musical Arrives In Delhi

Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, presents Mumbai Star — a vibrant, full-throttle dance musical that brings Mumbai’s spirit to stage. Directed by Nadir Khan and choreographed by Avantika Bahl, the show tells the story of Dev, a village boy chasing his dance dreams in the city, set against an electric soundtrack by Dhruv Ghanekar. Expect powerful storytelling, emotive choreography, and a stunning ensemble cast, including Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava. After a smash-hit run in Mumbai, it plays for two days only in Delhi.

When: June 14 (7:30 PM) & June 15 (4 PM and 7:30 PM)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi

Book here

The It Ball 03: Archive Of Memories — A Night Of Style, Story & Sentiment

Evoke the craft. Reawaken forgotten runway dreams. The It Ball returns with its third edition — Archive of Memories — a celebration of fashion as emotional archaeology. Dig into your closet, unearth pieces that hold meaning, and wear your personal history with pride. Expect bold looks, nostalgic glamour, and a crowd that understands that style is memory made visible.

When: June 28

Where: antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

Entry: Limited Early Bird Tickets available

IGP Cake Fest: A Sweet Celebration For Bakers & Dessert Lovers

Calling all cake enthusiasts! On June 8, head to Versova Social, Mumbai for the first-ever IGP Cake Fest, a one-of-a-kind dessert carnival hosted by global gifting platform IGP. The highlight? A thrilling Battle of the Bakers with a grand prize of ₹1 lakh and the chance to get featured on IGP’s website, judged by MasterChef India finalist Chef Natasha Gandhi.

Expect live cake demos, tastings, stand-up comedy by Shreeja Chaturvedi, audience voting, and loads of photo ops, games, and merch. It's a delicious mix of competition, community, and creativity!

When: June 8 | 2 PM – 8 PM

Where: Versova Social, Mumbai

Entry: By RSVP/invite only (+91 7017094138/ +91 9315617802)

BUDX NBA House: Where Hoops Meet Hype

For the first time in India, Budweiser and the NBA join forces to launch BUDX NBA House — a two-day celebration of sport, music, and street culture. Get ready for electric performances by Badshah, Hanumankind, Baby J, and Disha Patani, plus live appearances by NBA legends Gary Payton and Derek Fisher. From dunk-offs and DJ sets to exclusive merch and a celeb-studded 3v3 showdown — this is the court-side party of the season.

When: June 7–8 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Entry: ₹1,999 onwards