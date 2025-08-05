Everything We Know About Beyoncé’s Upcoming Album, Act III

The Beyhive is buzzing! Now that has officially ended her record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour, fans are beginning to speculate about what’s in store for the third (and final) act of her trilogy. Here’s everything we know so far about the project.

Beyoncé May Already Be Teasing Her Next Era

So far, Beyoncé has dabbled in different genres for each act (dance/electronic for Renaissance and country for Cowboy Carter), so it makes sense that she would dip into something entirely new for Act III.

On August 4, rumors began to swirl when she and Levi’s released a new ad titled “The Denim Cowboy.” At the start of the clip, she’s shown riding a horse in a white T-shirt, jeans, and a cowboy hat. But by the end, she’s ditched the hat, changed into a rhinestone-studded denim set, and rides off on a motorcycle. Could that allude to the next act? The Beyhive seems to think so.

Fans Have A Theory That Act III Will Be Rock

The rumors that Beyoncé would make a rock album first popped up once it became clear that each act would have a distinct sound, and the Levi’s ad further fueled the speculation.

If Act III is indeed rock, Beyoncé has been dropping hints for a while now, which she’s historically been known to do. (Remember when she posted a photo of her sniffing a lemon months before Lemonade dropped? No hint is too small!) In recent months, she’s paid homage to rock legends on her Instagram, like Prince and Betty Davis.

While we await an official Act III announcement from Mrs. Carter, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any other little hints she teases us with.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well as the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a membertoday HERE.

Read the original article onELLE USA.