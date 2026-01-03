ELLE Partner Feature: Farhana Bodi Is Owning Her Narrative, On Her Own Terms

Farhana Bodi has lived many lives in full view of the world: fashion entrepreneur, digital force, reality-TV presence, and a woman who continues to rewrite what visibility can look like for Indian women globally. Her journey isn’t one of reinvention for reinvention’s sake, but of deliberate evolution, a reminder that confidence is practised, identity is layered, and ambition doesn’t wait for permission.

On Farhana Bodi: Jewellery by Saltanat Diamond Gallery

In this digital cover conversation, she reflects on growth, scrutiny, authenticity, and how owning your voice can become its own kind of influence.

ELLE: You wear many hats: fashion entrepreneur, content creator, and now a familiar face on reality television. How do you personally define your journey so far?

Farhana Bodi (FB):I see my journey as one of evolution rather than labels. Every chapter – fashion, content, television – has been an extension of my desire to express, build, and connect. It hasn’t been linear or perfectly curated, but it has been honest. I’ve allowed myself to grow in public, to take risks, to fail, and to redefine success on my own terms. That, to me, is the real journey.

ELLE: Fashion has always been central to your public identity. What does style mean to you beyond aesthetics?

FB: Style is a language. It’s how I express confidence, emotion, culture, and intention without needing to explain myself. Beyond aesthetics, fashion is about ownership, of who you are and where you come from. When I dress, it’s never just about trends; it’s about energy, mood, and presence. Style is power when it’s authentic.

ELLE: Reality television brings visibility, but it also brings scrutiny. What did that experience teach you about yourself that you didn’t expect?

FB:It taught me resilience in a way nothing else could. I learned how grounded I truly am in my values, even when narratives were created around me. I also discovered a deeper self-trust, knowing who I am, even when opinions were loud. That clarity became empowering rather than intimidating.

ELLE: You’ve consistently spoken about confidence and self-worth, especially for women navigating visibility and judgment. Why is that conversation so important to you?

FB: Because confidence isn’t something we’re taught, it’s something we’re expected to magically possess. Women are constantly assessed, compared, and judged, often more harshly the more visible they become. I speak about self-worth because it’s foundational. When a woman believes in her value, everything changes: her choices, her boundaries, her future.

ELLE: Much of your work centres around empowering women to own their voice and ambition. How do you translate that belief into action through your platforms and projects?

FB: By being transparent and intentional. I share not just the polished moments, but the process, the discipline, the doubts, the rebuilding. Through my brands, collaborations, and content, I aim to create spaces where ambition is celebrated, not softened. Empowerment, to me, is showing women that success doesn’t need permission.

ELLE: You have a strong global presence, yet your connection to India remains visible and intentional. How do you stay rooted while working across cultures and continents?

FB:My roots travel with me. Values like family, respect, resilience, and community are deeply ingrained, and they guide how I move in every space. No matter where I am in the world, that grounding keeps me authentic. Being global doesn’t mean losing identity; it means carrying it proudly.

ELLE: In what ways has your Indian heritage shaped your worldview, especially when it comes to community, resilience, and identity?

FB:Indian culture teaches you strength through togetherness. It has shaped my understanding of perseverance, gratitude, and responsibility, not just to yourself, but to those around you. My heritage has given me emotional depth and perspective, reminding me that identity can be layered and powerful at the same time.

ELLE: Social media can often blur the line between authenticity and performance. How do you protect your sense of self in such a public space?

FB: By staying intentional about what I share and what I keep sacred. Not every moment needs an audience. I check in with myself constantly, asking whether something aligns with who I am or who I’m becoming. Boundaries are essential; authenticity thrives when it isn’t forced.

ELLE: Looking ahead, what kind of impact do you hope your work continues to have on women, particularly those finding their voice later in life or in unconventional ways?

FB:I want women to know it’s never too late and never the wrong way. There is no expiration date on ambition or reinvention. If my journey shows even one woman that her voice matters, regardless of timing or circumstance, then that impact is meaningful.

Team Credits:

Photographer: Adam Amouri (@adam.amouri); Makeup: Isabel Zapata (@soyisa_makeup); Hair: David M. Moller (@davidmhair)