From Boardroom to Brunch: How Indian Women’s Power Suits Are Rewriting Workwear

Nothing says “I mean business” quite like a power suit. It is like a superhero costume but for grown-ups who go to work instead of saving the world (well, sometimes both!). Once something only men in offices wore, women have now reclaimed it, sharp, stylish, and totally confident. Think of it as putting on your favourite outfit that makes you feel unstoppable… that is the magic of a modern power suit.

Photograph: (Instagram: @deepikapadukone)

2026 Trends: Power Suit Takeover

This magic is why the power suit has now changed its rules. No longer does it feel like it has been created to make you sit straight and behave. Today’s versions are a little looser, a lot more comfortable, and made for days that do not end at the office door. You will spot them everywhere, from meetings and coffee breaks to post-work plans, because why should a good outfit clock out at 6 pm? This shift comes from women choosing clothes that evolve and grow with them, pieces that move, breathe, and show personality. When your outfit makes you feel this good, being powerful is just another bonus.

Photograph: (Instagram: @egupta)

Aditi Rao Hydari's Tailored Magic

Aditi Rao Hydari’s take on the power suit brings softness to a usually formal outfit, in a brown tailored look styled with loose pleated pants and a dupatta-like scarf. Giving classic power dressing a distinctly Indian, feminine edge.

Photograph: (Instagram: @aditiraohydari)

Sonam & Deepika's Pant Suit Power

Photograph: (Instagram: @sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor’s Wimbledon look was all about bespoke tailoring. Dressed in a white pinstriped pant suit from Ralph Lauren, she paired it with a baby-blue shirt, a printed bandana for contrast, and cheeky tennis-ball heels. The devil is in the details - spot the tennis and strawberry brooches, a tribute to the iconic strawberries and cream at Wimbledon.

Photograph: (Instagram: @deepikapadukone)

In an oversized black suit that prioritises movement over fit, Deepika Padukone lets styling take the lead. Pairing the suit with a bold red lip and glitter-bow heels, she adds just enough drama without overthinking the look.

Esha Gupta & Athiya: Bold Suit Hacks

Photograph: (Instagram: @egupta)

Who said pink can’t be power? Esha Gupta stuns in a pastel pink suit, pairing it with a white off-shoulder top and a gold purse for a touch of glamour. Meanwhile, Anoushka’s pink-and-orange suit adds a bold, playful edge to modern power dressing.

Photograph: (Instagram: @athiyashetty)



Athiya Shetty's idea of power dressing is questionably corporate but unquestionably powerful. The coat’s black embroidered lines with gold accents add sharp structure, paired with matching trousers, gold hoops, and a twisted bralette underneath that brings texture, shape, and edge.

Steal Power Suit Women Formulas

The modern power suit doesn’t come with one fixed rulebook, that’s exactly the point. Be it oversized silhouettes and playful colours or sharp tailoring softened with personal styling, Indian Women are wearing power on their own terms. It could be a scarf tucked just right, a bold lip, or an unexpected accessory. The formula lies in making the suit feel like you. Steal the structure, bend the rules, and remember: the strongest power suit is the one you feel most confident wearing.