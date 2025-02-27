Trend-spotting: Forget Stanley Cup, Are You A Bink Bottle Girlie?

You’ve probably seen (and bought) at least one oversized water tumbler, thanks to the social media furore it has created! The Stanley Cup — borne out of a marketing genius and fed on an Instagram diet — exploded into one of the biggest sensations in 2024 with influencers, fitness lovers, office goers and kids toting one. With 1.7 million posts, 3.5 million likes (yes, and counting!), we saw the insulated tumblers spark a bunch of lookalikes, too. That was followed by the Owala Cup with the smaller sized and with a wider mouth, going away from the straw format. And now, there’s yet another water bottle having its moment – the Bink Bottle! Trendy, cool and what the IT girls are sporting. With the harsh summer all set to descend, here's how your hydration is gonna look cool!

The New Sippy Vibe!

Use it for plain ol' water or just add your detox concoction to it...

Skip The Bling

What's your hue? Photograph: (@thesleepstore/Instagram)

Minimalist is the key word here. Unlike the jewel-studded sippers, neons, animal prints and more, this one rides on simplicity and of course, functionality! It has cool monotone colours — perfect for the warm weather — from pinks to lilacs, beiges, mochas and light greens, apt for a day around town. They can be bought in offer style or devised to display hydration tracking alongside, so those girlies that keep getting water reminders on their smartwatches and phones, this makes it far easier.

The bottle sprung to fame this year and already it’s got a steady following with millennials.





Also Read:

