Trend-spotting: Forget Stanley Cup, Are You A Bink Bottle Girlie?

With the summer almost is upon us, this Gen Z favourite is lighting up our social media feeds and work desks. Ready to grab the one you like?

| Ismat Tahseen
binkbottle-instagram
Bink bottles are the hot, new sippy vibe Photograph: (Instagram (L-R: @martajanczewska, @tuuliconcept, @thesleepstore))

You’ve probably seen (and bought) at least one oversized water tumbler, thanks to the social media furore it has created! The Stanley Cup  borne out of a marketing genius and fed on an Instagram diet exploded into one of the biggest sensations in 2024 with influencers, fitness lovers, office goers and kids toting one. With 1.7 million posts, 3.5 million likes (yes, and counting!), we saw the insulated tumblers spark a bunch of lookalikes, too. That was followed by the Owala Cup with the smaller sized and with a wider mouth, going away from the straw format. And now, there’s yet another water bottle having its moment – the Bink Bottle! Trendy, cool and what the IT girls are sporting. With the harsh summer all set to descend, here's how your hydration is gonna look cool!

The New Sippy Vibe!

Use it for plain ol' water or just add your detox concoction to it...

Skip The Bling

Bink bottle-1
What's your hue? Photograph: (@thesleepstore/Instagram)

Minimalist is the key word here. Unlike the jewel-studded sippers, neons, animal prints and more, this one rides on simplicity and of course, functionality! It has cool monotone colours   perfect for the warm weather   from pinks to lilacs, beiges, mochas and light greens, apt for a day around town. They can be bought in offer style or devised to display hydration tracking alongside, so those girlies that keep getting water reminders on their smartwatches and phones, this makes it far easier.  
The bottle sprung to fame this year and already it’s got a steady following with millennials.  

