Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso Spark Engagement Rumors

On Saturday, Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso were seen strolling on the Gold Coast in Queensland with their newborn. This was a rare outing for the couple, who have been together for four years and have remained intensely private about their relationship throughout. Viscuso appeared to be wearing a large diamond ring featuring a large oval stone and gold band on her left hand, sparking engagement rumors. The pair have been in Australia as Cavill prepares to film his newest movie, Voltron. Viscuso wore a black maxi dress and green cover up that flowed behind her. Cavill wore a white button down shirt and denim pants with beige sandals and a pair of sunglasses. They appeared to be deep in conversation as Viscuso pushed the stroller.

Cavill confirmed they were expecting a child during the April 2024 premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, telling a publication, “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.” In June of that year, Viscuso shared her own excitement to become a mom on Instagram. She wrote, “So very excited for this next phase of life—becoming a mama! I do hope this kid loves horror movies as much as I do, one day. #hellodarkness.”

An Update

In July, she shared a pregnancy update with a photo of her growing belly, joking about her profile. She wrote about her experience expecting her first child, writing, “It’s been an absolute pleasure carrying this child…as well as finally having an excuse for my silhouette to resemble my cinematic hero. #hitchcock.”

The couple were first linked in 2021, and a source told the a publication, “Henry first connected with Natalie years ago, and while a romantic spark wasn’t instant between them, they always kept in touch. Despite strict travel restrictions in place, Natalie flew from the States to the UK so she could be with Henry. As a hugely famous actor, Henry is usually very discreet about his personal life and relationships but he’s smitten with Natalie.”

Read the original article in ELLE USA.