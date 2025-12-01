Weekly Horoscope: The Mood You’re Bringing Into December

As the year begins its final chapter, December opens with a strange mix of nostalgia. Think of it as stepping into the last scene of a film where everyone’s tying up loose ends, settling emotional accounts, doing things for the plot and deciding which version of themselves they want to carry into the new year. Here’s what each sign can expect as the month kicks off.

Read along for your weekly horoscope:

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

You begin December with a burst of restless motivation. There’s a fire under your feet and you’re suddenly aware of everything you haven’t done yet. The mood? Productive panic. Use it wisely. A small breakthrough mid-week reminds you you’re still in charge of your narrative.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

You’re moving into December with a craving for stability. A Comfortable routine, and quiet joy calls your name. But you may also feel slightly sensitive, as if people’s words hit a little deeper than they should. Protect your peace; not every comment deserves a reaction.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

December for you begins with social energy at an all-time high. You’re chatty, curious, unsettled and itching to make plans (several at once). But there’s also a reflective undertone, like you’re trying to figure out which version of 2024 you want to leave behind. Expect an important conversation mid-week.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

You glide into December with a soft, emotional glow. You’re in the mood to reconnect with people who’ve felt distant. But be mindful, this month is also nudging you to set boundaries, especially with those who drain your emotional battery.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

December starts with a desire to be seen, but also a surprising introspective streak. You’re thinking about your legacy, your year, your impact. It’s giving “main character contemplating the next chapter.” A creative spark mid-week brings clarity.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

You’re entering December with a list, obviously. But beneath the practical energy lies a quieter truth: you’re exhausted. The month begins with a call to slow down and recalibrate. You’ll find unexpected comfort in simplicity this week. Don’t overcomplicate things.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Your December mood is diplomatic but done. You’re tired of being the balancer, the mediator. This week, you’re reclaiming your energy and quietly stepping back from people who expect too much. A small win boosts your confidence.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

As December begins, you’re deep in introspection mode. Not brooding, just aware of how much you’ve transformed this year. The mood is powerful, private, and slightly mysterious. Someone’s attention may surprise you mid-week.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

It’s your season, and you’re entering December feeling expansive and ready for possibility. Your energy is warm, funny, optimistic, but there’s a subtle undertow urging you to stay grounded. A spontaneous plan brings unexpected joy.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

You begin December in classic Capricorn mode: focused, determined, and already mentally in 2025. But there’s also a softness creeping in — a desire to feel more deeply than you usually allow. This week asks you to balance ambition with tenderness.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Your December opens with an eclectic energy — part rebellious, part reflective. You’re craving change but also clinging to something familiar. You may feel emotionally detached one day and deeply connected the next. Let the fluctuations guide you, not confuse you.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

You’re entering December in full dreamy mode. Your intuition is loud, your fantasies are vivid, and your sensitivity is heightened. But this week also brings a grounding moment — something that pulls your imagination back to the present in the best possible way.

