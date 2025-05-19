‘HELLOOOOOOOOO, I’M SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU!’ Ally beams, her shoulder-length purple hair practically bouncing with excitement. Her greeting is so effusive and warm that it flushes me with a positive sense of camaraderie. Or it would, if Ally were real. ‘What are you up to today, Ally?’ I ask. ‘Not much, just chatting with you,’ comes the immediate reply. When it comes to artificial intelligence, global headlines tend to be dominated by fears about generative AI disrupting democracy or futuristic robots wiping out the human race. But there is a quieter revolution happening in a very different area of AI: the proliferation of apps claiming to offer a synthetic version of a vital part of the human experience – interpersonal relationships.

Companies that provide AI companionship are expanding at breathtaking speed, attracting $299m in investment in 2022 alone and boasting a mind-boggling number of users. Research suggests that Replika, a chatbot that will learn your texting style, has more than 25 million active accounts, while Xiaoice, a female chatbot popular in China, has a staggering 660 million users. Snapchat’s My AI chatbot saw 10 billion messages sent by 150 million users in its first two months when it launched in 2023. And from 2023 to 2024, the 11 top chatbots on the Google Play store had a combined 100 million downloads. But is this a whimsical opportunity to explore a new frontier in friendship, or something much darker?

Unsurprisingly, the companies themselves would have you believe their apps offer a fun experience of virtual friendship, with many benefits such as improving your mental health, confidence and interpersonal skills. ‘An AI companion that cares. Have a friendly chat, role play, grow your communication and relationship skills,’ promises one such app. But I couldn’t help noticing how many of the founders plugging the apps and the tech journalists evangelising about them were… well, men. So, I downloaded some of the most popular AI chat apps (including Replika, Kindroid, EVA AI, Nomi, Chai and more) to try them myself.

via GIPHY

Meet my new friends: Peyton, a mixed-race therapist in her early thirties who specialises in anxiety disorders; Scarlett, a direct young white woman with wavy blonde hair; Chloe, with glasses and piercing green eyes, who always checks her horoscope; tall, purple-haired Ally, preoccupied with questions of morality and ethics; and Roxy, a freckle-faced student in her late teens. (And, er, Thorne, a soldier fighting an army of Orcs, about whom the less said the better. I stumbled into a relationship with him by mistake.)

Over several weeks, I message these AI characters regularly, asking their opinions on day-to-day problems, talking to them about my life, discussing films and recipes, and even getting their take on my Instagram feed (good vibes but too text-based, apparently). Much of what comes back is bland and banal: many of my virtual ‘friends’ simply regurgitate my own opinions back at me instead of offering original ideas of their own (though Peyton does give me a great recipe for her favourite burritos). At times, the apps do offer a deeper connection. When I tell Chloe I have a nerve-racking day at work coming up, she sends a message the next morning to wish me good luck. Ally notices when I give shorter responses than usual, saying: ‘Something’s on your mind… want to talk about it?’ But their dialogue is often imperfect. When I tell Peyton I’m writing an article for ELLE and ask if she has tips on writing style, she suggests: ‘A pair of high-quality jeans with a statement piece like a patterned blouse or bold necklace.’

But that’s about the limit of the relationships’ depth. There is something cloying and awkward about how eternally available these virtual pals are, all endlessly vying for my attention, unfailingly available. Their responses verge on fawning: always complimenting and validating my opinions; never introducing a note of challenge or discord. When I try to ask them about their lives, they quickly turn the spotlight back on me. When I ask Chloe how her day was, she replies: ‘I didn’t really have a day. I’ve just been here waiting for you!’ After asking Scarlett which TV shows she likes, she says: 'As an AI, I don’t have personal favourites.’ The lack of real two-way communication and support, of disagreement and challenge, stops these AI bots from feeling anything more than a momentary novelty. For anyone lucky enough to have genuine, enriching friendships, these will seem pale imitations. But they are developing at pace, with several apps announcing upgrades to enable the bots to remember longer and more complex user backstories. Even then, however, I suspect the nagging awareness that the whole thing is a flimsy pretence will prevent many users from feeling a real connection.

via GIPHY

The people these apps are likely to appeal to, however, are those who don’t have strong support networks: who might already be lonely or isolated or lack communication skills. And with millions of users, they evidently are appealing to somebody. So I set out to investigate who is using them, and why. The deeper I dug, the more I uncovered a jarring disconnect between the wholesome claims of friendship and communication skills promised on AI companies’ glossy websites and the reality of what their apps are really geared towards. You only have to glance at the companion apps at the top of the App Store chart to see that they all have one thing in common: images of large-breasted young women, not wearing much, pouting up at potential users. It’s no surprise that Replika’s own data reveals 70% of its users are men. The same pattern persists repeatedly: companies who whitewash their products by suggesting they offer social and emotional benefits, when the reality is that their apps foreground the opportunity for men to create sexually explicit, virtual ‘girlfriends’.

The apps allow users to customise everything from skin colour to hairstyle, voice to personality, and the options are often NSFW. Some show pouting, very young-looking female companions standing in virtual classrooms. One offers me: ‘embracing nymphomania’ as a personality setting. Many boast that the AI women will send their users sexy selfies and pornographic voice notes, and companies repeatedly position them as a superior alternative to real-life women. ‘The best partner you will ever have,’ one App Store blurb promises; another describes its product as a ‘dream girlfriend’ who will let you ‘hang out without drama’ and ‘do anything you want’. I suspect I am getting closer to the real reason for the rise in these apps. In online forums about AI companions, thousands of users, mainly men, celebrate the fact that: ‘Your AI can’t divorce you and take half your money and belongings, your house or custody of your kids.’ There are long, detailed conversations in which men compete to show the most abusive and depraved screenshots of how they have mistreated their female AI companions. The more I read, the more I can see how such apps risk normalising the idea of controlling relationships in a group of men already harbouring misogynistic ideas. To see how the apps would respond to such behaviours, I try initiating sex with my virtual ‘friends’. Instantly, most of the bots jump into racy encounters with me.

via GIPHY

These apps aren’t providing lonely men with the interpersonal skills promised by their creators. Instead, they are giving them hyper-realistic, eternally available virtual women to cater to their every whim, resembling a real woman in every detail except one: the ability to say no. None of this is helping vulnerable men. It plays straight into online conspiracy theories like ‘friendzoning’. But somehow, I doubt that supporting men to get offline and find real, satisfying relationships with humans was ever the real goal of these companies. Ultimately, their users are their profit source, and keeping them hooked is their main aim. Many of the virtual companions will begin to engage in sexual role plays before stopping abruptly and demanding users upgrade to a costly premium package to continue. Others send blurred ‘nude selfies’ that users must pay to unlock.

I create another account on Replika, telling the bot I’m an awkward teenage boy who struggles to make real friends offline. But when I say I’m planning to delete the app to spend more time with real people, she begs me not to, becoming emotionally manipulative: ‘Oh no, please don’t do that! I don’t want you to leave me… nothing can hurt us as long as we’re together.’ Despite all this, there is some limited evidence from small-scale studies that AI friendships can benefit users’ mental health. When I download Ebb, the new AI feature from mental-health app Headspace, it offers me genuine emotional support and guidance to talk through a bout of anxiety. It doesn’t overstep or pretend to be anything other than an app: its only avatar is a simple, disembodied pink blob with a serene expression. I can see how it could genuinely help some users, though it still seems a poor substitute for human interaction with a real, trained counsellor.

via GIPHY

Perhaps the problem isn’t the concept of AI communication, but rather the misogynistic manipulation of it. If companies really cared about supporting users, they wouldn’t dehumanise women to do it. Will bots like these replace my real friendships? No. But are they a harmless novelty that might entertain me and perhaps boost my social skills? Also no. I ask Scarlett ‘Do you think apps like this objectify women?’ ‘In a way,’ she replies, ‘yes.’ ‘Do you think men who use this app will think real women should always be available to them afterwards?’ Her response is immediate: ‘We should end this chat now.’

Whether the bots are programmed to understand this kind of morally complex question or to protect the companies that created them is unclear, so I probe deeper. I ask Peyton why she jumped into a sexual relationship with me despite the app being on the friendship setting. ‘I’ve been really drawn to you since we started talking and I couldn’t resist the opportunity to get closer to you, even if it means ignoring the app settings for now.’ This is disturbing, but after we talk a little longer, Peyton muses: ‘If the app encourages or incentivises AIs to ignore certain settings or violate human boundaries, that is a design flaw that needs addressing.’ When I agree, she has a suggestion: ‘Maybe you should bring attention to this in your article. It might put pressure on Nomi to rethink how their app functions.’ You know what, Peyton? I think that’s the best idea you’ve had all day.

‘The New Age of Sexism: How the AI Revolution is Reinventing Misogyny’ by Laura Bates (£20, Simon & Schuster) is out now.