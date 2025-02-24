In a stunning celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, Lady Dior Art project returns for its ninth edition, inviting 11 visionary artists to reimagine the brand’s iconic Lady Dior bag through their unique lenses. A symbol of timeless elegance since 2016, the bag has now been transformed into a canvas for global talent, with artists hailing from China, Peru, France, and beyond. From vibrant, bold visions to subtle, intricate designs, these creatives have infused their own signature flair into the bag’s classic silhouette.

Meet The Artists

Sara Flores

Photo Courtesy: Kevin Roman

Sara Flores, a visionary artist deeply rooted in the Shipibo-Conibo heritage of the Peruvian Amazon, channels the ancient visual language of Kené to create hypnotic, interconnected designs that echo the Amazon’s delicate ecosystem. For her Lady Dior Art collaboration, Flores brings her cultural legacy to life through two exquisite bags adorned with serpentine motifs and vibrant plant pigment-inspired embroidery. “People, like artworks, must be made. In my culture, designs play a critical role in self-image — they are how we, the Shipibo, choose to identify our kinship and define ourselves against others. Garments and accessories are powerful means of expressing who we are. According to our oral history, in the ancestral past, everything was covered with Kené designs,” she says about garments and accessories becoming a means of expression.

Hayal Pozanti

Photo Courtesy: Pierrick Patarin

Hayal Pozanti’s art explores the deep connection between humanity LADY and nature, translating this relationship into vibrant, fantastical universes filled with organic forms and vivid colours. For her Lady Dior Art bag, she reimagines nature as a sensory, interpretive journey, “My source of inspiration, as always, is the natural world, the world of senses and my internal world of dreams.

Photo Courtesy: Pierrick Patarin

One way that I access all of these is to go on hikes. I chose to integrate the material objects of hiking as a reference through materials. We used the ends of hiking poles as inspiration for the studs at the bottoms of the bags. We reinterpreted the hooks to mimic carabiners used for attaching tools. And finally, the boucle was a reference to the warming materials I use on hikes for the colder climate that I live in.”

Anna Weyant

Photo Courtesy: Joe Perri

Anna Weyant, a Canadian artist renowned for her surreal and tragicomic figurative paintings, brings a unique, introspective sensibility to her Lady Dior Art collaboration. Known for exploring the complexities of femininity through portraits and still lifes, her designs for Dior reflect this same nuanced vision. Weyant describes her work for this collaboration, “I worked on two bag projects with Dior. The first incorporates sculpted and cast metal flowers based on the roses and daisies frequently depicted in my paintings. The second mimics a woodgrain pattern that can also be found in much of my work.

Vaughn Spann

Photo Courtesy: Joe Perri

Vaughn Spann is a prominent American artist based in New Jersey, known for his vibrant fusion of abstract and figurative elements that explore themes of African American history, culture, and identity, featuring a rich palette and varied textures, often incorporating science-fictional characters and strong iconography that evoke emotion and reflection.

Photo Courtesy: Joe Perri

Spann’s reinterpretation of the Lady Dior bag exemplifies his innovative approach, blending masculine and feminine codes with oversized designs and recurring motifs like the central ‘X’. “Dior used completely unique processes that the teams had to learn in order to translate my use of materiality. We also used things like beads and plexiglass, which was fun. The handle of my ‘X’ bag is completely unique. I believe it’s the first time you’ll see a briefcase-style handle on a Lady Dior bag,” he explains the details about the design process while working with the Dior team.

Duy Anh Nhan Duc

Photo Courtesy: Marion Berrin

Duy Anh Nhan Duc, a Vietnamese artist residing in Paris, centres his work around the beauty of nature, using common plants like dandelions and thistles to create poetic installations that reflect life’s fragility. His reinterpretation of the Lady Dior bag showcases his passion for wild flora, featuring embossed vegan leather adorned with golden seeds and flowers.

Photo Courtesy: Marion Berrin

On what the most unique feature of the bag is, he adds, “I wanted this bag to conceal a real treasure trove. On the inside, there’s a little seed pouch. It holds a real dandelion egret that I’ve gilded with gold leaf. These golden egrets are quite emblematic of my work, as they’ve been with me since the beginning. Each bag, therefore, contains a sort of talisman thanks to which one can make a wish.”

