If You've Finished Squid Game, You Need To Watch These 7 Dystopian Shows Next

If the final episode of Squid Game season 5 left you staring blankly at the screen, trying to process that ending, you’re in good company. Over five intense seasons, the series didn’t just deliver insane levels of suspense, it became Netflix's most popular series and gained a global cult following, almost over night.

Since 2021, it has redefined what survival thrillers look like with its brutal competition, psychological storylines, and sharp critique of contemporary societal issues. Now that the games have ended (for now), you might have found yourself looking for similar stories that will scratch that same itch.

Thanks to a multitude of high-stakes shows that carry similar amounts of tension, moral ambiguity, and have some sort oftwisted, dystopian social experiment at the forefront of the plot, the series below explore similar terrain. From Alice in Borderland to Black Mirror, they echo Squid Game’s haunting question of what would you do to survive?

Alice In Borderland

If you liked Squid Game, you'll probably love Alice In Borderland. Sticking to the dystopian genre, its characters must desperately try to survive amid deadly games.

Squid Game: The Challenge

If you still want to keep yourself immersed in the world of Squid Game, this series brings real people to play all of the games and challenges minus the deaths, while still showcasing the same tension, alliances and betrayals.

All Of Us Are Dead

This South Korean drama sees students and staff members trapped inside their school where they must try and fight off infected zombies, and escape the city before the outbreak increases.

3%

This dystopian series sees 97% of Brazil's population fight against one another to join the elite 3% of the country. With themes that explore social inequality and ethical dilemmas, the contestants must navigate a manipulative and dangerous selection process.

The 8 Show

The 8 Show sees a group of people trapped in a building where time equals money, and the time is moving painfully slow. Similar to Squid Game, this series poses the question: how far will you go for money?

Black Mirror

For those that loved Squid Game for its dark narratives on contemporary life, Black Mirror will take you on a mind-bending journey into the possibilities of how advancements in technology affect human behaviour

Culinary Class Wars

Set in South Korea, this reality show cookingcompetition sees chefs from all social standings compete to be crowned the country's most talented chef. Not just your average cooking show, it mixes societal critique with high tension challenges and eliminations that will appeal to Squid Game fans.