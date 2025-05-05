In Conversation With K-Pop’s Next Big Act: ALL(H)OURS

The unstoppable wave of K-pop in India has proven that this genre is here to stay. With multiple groups dominating the Indian K-pop charts, we have been witnessing the remarkable rise of an industry fuelled by infectious beats, synchronised choreography that leaves audiences in awe, and bold sartorial statements. Among the fresh faces captivating fans is seven-member boy group ALL(H)OURS, managed by the label that also represents Stray Kids and Twice and was once home to PSY and GOT7. Since their debut in 2024, they’ve been proving that they’re not just another rookie act.

ALL(H)OURS has been evolving with each new release, refining their sound and stage presence. Their latest mini-album, Smoke Point, showcases their musical maturity. When we asked the group to reflect on their journey, Hyunbin said, “I believe I've experienced significant personal growth as an artist since our debut. I’m now more open to sharing my thoughts with others and listening to different perspectives.”

Xayden added, “We’ve made a lot of progress in the way we create and perform. Reviewing our past performances has helped us pinpoint areas for improvement and elevate our stage presence to a more professional level.”

Their popular new track, Graffiti, channels 90s-inspired UK techno, bringing a fresh, vibrant energy to their discography. When asked about the era of music they’d love to have experienced firsthand, Youmin expressed a desire to witness opera legend Luciano Pavarotti live, while Xayden revealed his admiration for the Boom Bap hip-hop era. “I would love to have seen Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and Michael Jackson perform. Living in the 80s and 90s would have been really cool,” he said.

As part of the JYP family, ALL(H)OURS recognises the impact of its predecessors. “Being on the same label as Stray Kids and other iconic groups has helped us reach global audiences,” said Kunho. “We’ve seen a significant increase in our fanbase, especially in North America and Europe.”

They also dream of expanding their global presence by collaborating with international artists. Hyunbin is keen on working with American musicians JID, SZA, and Muni Long, while On:N envisions an EDM-infused collaboration with DJ and producer Alan Walker or Marshmello.

Like most of their competitors in the industry, ALL(H)OURS isn’t just about music; they’re also style icons in the making. Xayden is currently into rock chic, punk, and hip-hop street fashion, while Masami prefers fitted clothing that highlights his proportions. “I occasionally share my thoughts with our stylist and ask for their opinion when buying clothes,” he said. Though the members haven’t had full creative control over their look yet, they’re eager to leave their mark on styling concepts in the future.

The group’s growing popularity has also been met with heartwarming fan interactions. On:N recalled a particularly emotional moment at their Taipei show when fans surprised them with a special video. “The music wasn’t playing as expected, and we were all a bit flustered. But then, a surprise video prepared by our fans started playing. It was overwhelming and deeply touching.”

With their ever-expanding reach, ALL(H)OURS acknowledges the qualities that make K-pop a global phenomenon. “K-pop is unique in the way it blends multiple genres and different choreography,” says Xayden. “But what truly sets it apart is the deep bond between idols and their fans. The energy we share with them makes every performance unforgettable.”

Speaking of fans, India holds a special place in their hearts. “Although we haven’t visited yet, we know we have a big crowd waiting for us in India,” Xayden says. Masami who actually hails from Japan adds, “We love the food, so I’d love to visit India and compare Japanese curry with Indian curry”

With a promising future ahead, ALL(H)OURS is on track to carve their own legacy in the K-pop landscape. Their infectious energy, dedication to growth, and deep connection with their fans make it clear—that this group is here for the long run.