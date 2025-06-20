Indie Duo Adi & Dishaan Are Whipping Up Music That's Unpredictable And Fun

Music has always been about connection—about feeling. It moves people, brings them together, and gives sound to emotions we often can’t put into words. For Aditya Lodha and Dishaan Gidwani—better known as Adi & Dishaan—that connection was where it all began. Their shared love for genre-bending soundscapes and honest storytelling sparked something real. What started as casual jam sessions soon evolved into a shared vision: to make music that feels good, means something, and speaks to their generation. Taking insipration and references from legends Pharrell & Kanye, these two 25-year-olds are having the time of their lives while reflecting the world around them—that’s the essence of their sound.

How Adi & Dishaan Found Their Sound (And Each Other)

In a world where most music collabs begin with a DM, Adi & Dishaan’s story started differently—at a club, on a random night, during a business meet neither of them really planned to attend. “Though we’re not very social people, we somehow ended up at the same club at the same time,” Adi recalls. “We instantly knew—we had to make music together.”

The real essence of their work lies in how true it is to their lives. Their music doesn’t try to be anything it's not. It’s inspired by everyday moments, the chaos of being young, and the beauty in figuring things out along the way. “We want our music to make people feel. To move them, to let them have fun,” says Dishaan. “We wanted to reflect the times we’re living in—messy, unpredictable, exciting.”

“We’re not just collaborators, we’re also friends,” Adi adds. “And that definitely shows in the music. It’s honest, it’s playful, and it’s us figuring it out in real time.” Now among India’s most promising new artists, they are building a growing fanbase drawn to their authenticity. With global ambitions and a sound that fuses east, west, and everything in between, the duo is proof that the new wave of Indian music isn’t just coming—it’s already here.

No Genre, No Gimmicks: Just Fun, Heartfelt Music

Adi & Dishaan aren’t here to fit into a box. For them, music isn’t about ticking genre boxes or chasing what’s trending—it's about making something that feels good. It’s that simple. “We want our music to make people feel. To move them,” says Dishaan. And that intention comes through loud and clear in every track they drop. Whether it’s something upbeat you’d dance to in your room or a slower song that hits you on a rainy day, their music is rooted in real emotion and instinct.

There’s no calculated formula behind their sound. “We never say, let’s make a pop or R&B track. We just follow the vibe of that day, we focus on hanging out as friends and go along what flows,” says Adi. That freedom gives their music its edge—unpredictable, genre-blending, and effortlessly fun. What sets them apart is that they aren’t trying to be something they’re not. They're simply making music that reflects their lives and moods—sometimes messy, sometimes euphoric, always real. And that raw, feel-good honesty? It’s what keeps their growing fanbase hitting repeat.

Their goal isn’t to fit into the industry mould. It’s to carve out a space that’s authentically their own—one song, one story at a time. Just music with heart.

When Music Is a Mirror

For Adi & Dishaan, music isn’t just about melodies—it’s a mirror of who they are. “We each bring our personalities into the sound,” Adi says. “Dishaan’s more heartfelt, while I lean toward the cheeky side of things. That contrast makes our music what it is.”

If there’s one track that captures everything they stand for, it’s Midnight (honestly, my favourite too). “That one really captures the vibe we’re always chasing,” Dishaan says. And the story behind it? As authentic as it gets. “We were having a party at my place and pulled like 15 people into my bedroom to record the last chorus,” he adds. “They just sang along. It felt real—like a crowd moment before it ever reached the stage.”

That raw, intimate feeling translated perfectly. “Now when we perform it live, people sing that same part back to us,” Adi says. “The crowd becomes part of the song. That was always the point.”

What’s Next For Them?

Right now, Adi & Dishaan aren’t chasing trends, algorithms, or a specific sound. “We just want to make music we’re proud of,” they say in near-perfect unison. The duo is entering a new phase—one where individual growth takes center stage.

Both are currently working on their own solo projects: Dishaan on a personal EP, and Adi on something equally distinct. But the duo isn’t going anywhere. In fact, they’re already thinking about their next evolution—coming back together with a sound neither of them has explored before. “We push each other to try new things,” Adi says. “That’s the magic of this partnership.”

And while nothing’s set in stone, there is one very specific date floating in the air: February 29, 2028. “That’s when we dropped our first single, Remind Me, back in 2024,” they grin. “Feels right to bring something new into the world on that same day—four years later.”

If you haven’t heard their music yet, now’s the time to dive in. Their latest track Midnight is out now—go give it a listen.