In the last few decades, few cars have managed to attain a cult status quite like Mercedes-Benz’s G-Wagon. What started in 1979 as a utilitarian vehicle with the DNA of an off-roader has now become the ultimate luxury SUV. Since 1979, every single G-Wagon ever made has come from the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria — and Mercedes-Benz continues to manufacture and handcraft the G-Wagon here, before shipping them off to celebrities and business magnates across the globe. Closer home, you will find this car parked in the garages of the likes of Dulquer Salmaan,

Hardik Pandya, Anant Ambani, Sara Ali Khan, MS Dhoni and influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani).

Today, we’re up to a bit of automotive indulgence with this highly aspirational SUV – a day at the G-Wagon Experience Centre in Graz – where well-heeled customers can sign up for a day of training with different G-Wagons across various terrains and courses. Customers pay upwards of ₹2,60,000 a day for this experience, rendering it ultra-exclusive. That said, the training and activities are conducted in controlled conditions, with official G-Wagon instructors and require no prior experience other than how to drive a car.

The training centre is located on the same premises as the Graz International Airport. It’s not every day that one sees a multi-million dollar fleet of G-Wagons parked on the runway, with taxiing aircrafts a few metres away.

In the middle of the experience centre’s mini museum is a massive art installation — a G-Wagon from 1979 encased in an enormous cube made of 45 tonnes of resin, frozen in time. The installation was made for an auto show in the USA in 2018, following which it found permanent residence at its original home in Graz.

Now begins a safety briefing with the instructors. Espressos are served in G-Wagon embossed demitasses. Today I am testing out three different variants of the G-Wagon: the standard combustion engine, the performative AMG version and, finally, the electric version. There is a schedule of 45-minute activities ranging from steep climb-descent, jungle off-roading, acceleration and braking activities, car handling courses and the most viral one of them all — the G-turn.

A CAR THAT DRIVES ITSELF

I begin with the ascent and descent activities on intense 45-degree inclines. Here, the G-Wagon’s technology comes into play, where it essentially ‘drives itself’ up and down the inclines. All I need to do is control the steering, with my feet off the brakes and accelerator. Albeit counterintuitive for a car enthusiast like me to let go of control,

it really is quite impressive to see the play of brakes and torque come together on these steep gradients. I do this in the electric Gs, instantly silencing cynics, with the sheer performative power of this electric vehicle as it is capable of a maximum torque of 1164 Nm—an impressive feat indeed.

THE G-TURN

Hundreds of viral reels have been posted about the iconic G-turn, where the car rotates 360 degrees, effortlessly gliding around a single axis. This is enabled by a special technology where the four motors counter-rotate the wheels to make the car spin around its own axis. It’s easier than it looks, admittedly, as I switch on the G-turn

toggle, lock the steering wheel, release the brake and full throttle on the accelerator — as smooth as silk, I pull off my very first G-turn in an AMG variant of the car. For context, the model I am working with today can generate a power of 577 hp and an astounding torque of 850 Nm.

OFF-ROADING LIKE A PRO

Everyday city drivers would not be able to put their offroad vehicles to the test, but these terrains are ideal to gauge the performance. I drive into a jungle where I slowly ease the car into a trail of mud, rocks and deep ditches. Without getting too technical, this car is capable of ‘locking’ wheels during intense off-road conditions, such that they can generate the required traction to navigate the terrain. Without locking, the wheels would slide and slip, due to a lack of traction. At a very slow speed of about 10 kmph, using the off-road modes and differential locks of the car, the instructors help me navigate some very complicated terrain. To see the car move effortlessly is a feat of engineering. And even someone who is not an expert driver can do this task by simply following the instructions and effectively using the car’s technology.

Our Verdict

Luxury drive experiences in Europe are a huge travel trend — be it off-road training, racetrack days or ice drives. We reckon this could just be the hot new experience for travellers to splurge on. Given the cult status that the G-Wagon enjoys around the world and its overwhelming popularity in India, we see many takers.