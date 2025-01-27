Kate Moss' Signature Yeti Coat Got A New Take On The Dior Front Row

Just one week after celebrating her 51st birthday with a suitably stylish London soirée, Kate Moss has popped up in Paris to attend the Dior autumn/winter 2025-2026 menswear show – and in the exact same coat she wore for her party, it seems.



Kate Does It Again



The supermodel sat on the Dior Homme front row earlier today sandwiched between Gwendoline Christie and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, wearing an oversize shaggy black fur jacket that has become something of a signature for the star over the years.



Longtime Moss fans might recall her wearing a near-identical style for a party in 2003, and again for events in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015 – to name but a few. If you needed proof that a classic black yeti coat is a worthwhile investment piece that's guaranteed to stand the test of time, this is undoubtedly it.



For the occasion of Kim Jones' latest Dior Homme show, Moss also channeled another of her favourite aesthetics: namely, the underwear as outerwear trend. For under her coat, the model wore a pearl-coloured silk negligée unbuttoned at the top to reveal a hint of her black lace bra beneath – a look taken straight from the Dior runway show.



Moss completed her chic ensemble with a few more nods to her iconic signature style, including her trusty black vintage Vivienne Westwood studded stilettos, undone tousled blonde waves, minimal make-up, subtly smokey eyes, and stacks upon stacks of snake-inspired metal bracelets, much like the ones that featured in her recent sell-out Zara collection. Well, they do say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it...

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.