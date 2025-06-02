Lessons In ‘IT Boyism’ Ft. Virat Kohli

What makes an 'IT boy?' And more importantly, why is there such a thing in the first place? Fair question. I’m not entirely sure. But here he is, proudly refusing to play the passive Ken. Enter Virat Kohli: a living, breathing example of how to push the boundaries of sport, fitness, and fashion in India. Also, it must be said—he’s single-handedly responsible for a style revolution among West Delhi lads. I’d put that on my CV if I could.

As Kohli gears up for a major match — yes, RCB (Royal Challengers Bnagalore) in the IPL (Indian Premier League) final after 11 years was not on my 2025 bingo card, the fanbase is buzzing. But what sets him apart? Simple. The competitive fire we see on the pitch swerves dramatically when he’s off it. There, he’s just like the rest of us—on a mission to track down the best chole bhature in town. A small but proud overlap between the skipper and me.

Of course, there’s more to his legacy than that. Being one of the most followed individuals on Instagram globally, and the highest-paid sportsperson in India, only scratches the surface of his cultural stature. Kohli is, above all, a clutch performer, the kind of man who shows up when the pressure is at its peak. Sure, the elusive ICC trophy under his captaincy still stings, but his numbers speak for themselves. For instance, he’s the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with a staggering 8,552 runs in 264 matches. That’s no small feat.

Having recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, much to the heartbreak of fans—the nation now watches eagerly as he continues his IPL journey with RCB (please don’t retire), and in the ever-popular One Day International format. Beyond the pitch, Kohli has carved a parallel career in lifestyle and hospitality. His premium dining chain, One8 Commune, is a cult favourite, while his fashion label Wrogn continues to hold its own against other celebrity ventures like HRX.

What truly elevates him, though, is his vulnerability. In a sporting culture long dominated by stoicism and machismo, Kohli’s openness about mental health and personal struggle marks a new, more honest chapter for Indian athletes. He’s changed the conversation and that’s as meaningful as any record. Kohli’s passions extend well beyond cricket. An outspoken animal lover, he’s adopted strays, supported shelters, and donated generously to organisations working in animal welfare. The Virat Kohli Foundation has partnered with Vivaldis Animal Health and Awaaz, Voice of Stray Animals, a Mumbai-based NGO to create safe spaces for injured and abandoned animals. Kohli called the initiative a “dream” and continues to invest his time and influence into meaningful work in this space.

In the end, what makes an 'IT' boy? Charisma, consistency, and a knack for reinvention, all things Virat Kohli has in spades. And whether he’s lifting weights, leading a run chase, or looking for the best street food in town, he remains one of modern India’s most compelling figures.

Also Read:

Tracing The Trajectory Of Brand Virat Kohli: From Puma To One8 And Wrogn, The List Is Extensive