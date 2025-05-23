A$AP Rocky To Ishaan Khatter: How Men Brought Dandyism To The Cannes Red Carpet

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is in full-swing. As is the constant barrage of the red-carpet looks—you simply can't look away. While the women have never ceased to amaze at the acclaimed playground of film and fashion, the men have always vyed for a consolation prize. But dare I say, not anymore?

This edition, men are showing up. Thank you Pedro, I'm crediting you the most here. As seen at the recently concluded MET Gala where Black Dandyism being the theme, pushed men to venture outside the box and ditch their boring old tuxedos, it's of note how the theme has trickled onto the menswear looks in Cannes. You can just tell.

Here are some of the standout ones, in my opinion. Enjoy.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Ah, reminds me of that SRK moment at 10 years of LFW with Manish Malhotra. Doctor Strange looked dapper in a dual-toned arm sling, a zipped jacket and an oversized grey tux at a photocall, a couple days ago. Incredibly chic and effortless.

A$AP Rocky

Mr. Rihanna, we've been loving your game recently. Everybody say thank you Ms. Fenty. The Ray Ban Creative Director opted for casual white suit layered with a black shirt underneath but the real highlight of the look were the two golden hoops. Love!

Pedro Pascal

He's simply a cut above. I mean, the outfit is easily one of the simplest fits on this list - but still takes the cake as one of the best ones. Maybe it's his charm, maybe his ecentricity, maybe it's his authenticity. Whatever the reason might be, we're fed. Well fed.

Ishaan Khatter

Alexander Roth, thank you for your service. His vision for Khatter propels the Homebound actor as one of the best-dressed Bolly stars on the circuit. The cut of this Giorgio Armani suit is gorgeous - honestly need to see more of the Italian designer on him.

Alexander Skarsgård

Scandanavian men, I tell you. The Big Little Lies icon set a new standard for experimental accessorising with this unconventional yet impactful pairing of knee-high latex boots with a regular tux. It's giving a hyper-stylised version of The Matrix, truth be told.

Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman, my crush of the season. From Severence to the final goodbye of Mission Impossible, the star has been the frontrunner this season. Both in the film, and fashion realm. This cream-hued vest set (god bless the tailoring) is a prime example for srpucing up your look without compromising on your personal style. 10/10.

Vishal Jethwa

Shoulder pads, but make 'em eccentric. This look blew me away, totally unexpected from the newbie. The micro checks seamlessly compliment the solid make of the other half - a masterclass in dandyism and class.

Paul Mescal

A wleocme confluence of fluidity and structure never goes unnoticed. Mescal was lensed in a romantic all-black ensemble - with the real winner being the satin black shirt as the focal point of the look as a whole.

Riz Ahmed

Prada, you did it again. Styled by celebrated stylist Julie Ragolia, the Sound Of Metal star dominated the red carpet in a beautifully tailored, crop blazer and bowtie. This silhouette works like a charm on even the short kings!

Jeremy Strong

For the premiere of Eddington last Friday, Strong wore a custom Haans Nicholas Mott brown suit which included an asymmetrical blazer. The tinted sunnies were so chic, bye bye quiet luxury. Kendall Roy would've dissaproved. But we don't!

Also Read:

Every Time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dominated Headlines At The Cannes Film Festival