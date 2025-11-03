subscribe
Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Horoscope Reading For The Week

After October's chaos and subplots, the stars are sending recovery arc energy our way. Read along to see what the cosmos has in store for you

| Vishakha Punjabi
Horoscope

Last month was a full-blown plot twist season, think ex-texts, career curveballs, and the universe throwing shade for sport. Now, November arrives like a soft-focus filter: still dramatic, but with better lighting and a bit more sense. This week, the cosmic vibe is all about course correction — sorting your emotions, reclaiming your power, and choosing peace without becoming boring.

Here's your weekly horoscope:

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

You’re re-entering your “I’m not stressed, just iconic” era. A mini-meltdown earlier this month made you realise where you’ve been giving too much. Now, you’re focused, flirty, and ready to reclaim your energy.

Aries
Love: Someone unexpected is noticing your soft side. Don’t panic, it’s working out.
Career: Chill. You’re building momentum, not chaos.
Family: Set one healthy boundary and stick to it like it’s a skincare routine.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

You’ve survived an emotional rollercoaster that would make a K-drama blush. This week, your inner peace is the priority — no more arguing with people who text in lowercase.

Tauruss
Love: Stability looks good on you. If it feels easy, that’s the point.
Career: You’re thriving quietly — and that’s the flex.
Family: Keep your circle small and your snacks stocked.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

October gave “plot twist every 48 hours” and you’re exhausted. This week, the stars say pause the chaos. You don’t need another story; you need a nap and clarity.

Gemini
Love: Communication is cute until it’s confusing — speak clearly.
Career: You’re due a win, but it’ll come when you stop overthinking.
Family: Someone’s finally seeing your point — victory tastes sweet.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

The emotional waves are calming, and thank god. You’re finally ready to take care of yourself instead of everyone else. This week is about softness with structure — think therapy, not tears.

Cancer-1
Love: Your glow-up is catching eyes — someone’s about to confess.
Career: Say no to the extra workload. Your peace > productivity.
Family: You’re the family therapist again — but at least you’re charging in emotional interest now.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Your October was pure drama — Oscar-worthy even. November brings redemption, though. The spotlight’s back, but now you’re choosing how to use it.

Leo
Love: You’re magnetic again — people are orbiting.
Career: A creative breakthrough is brewing; stop doubting your talent.
Family: Let them talk. You’ve already outgrown the narrative.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

The urge to fix everyone? Fading. You’ve learned your peace is not a group project. This week, it’s about enjoying small wins and embracing a little mess.

Virgo
Love: A casual chat could turn into something unexpectedly flirty.
Career: Organisation queen, meet your rebel era. Go off-schedule and see what happens.
Family: Don’t micromanage — just vibe.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

October tested your balance like a dodgy yoga pose. Now you’re regaining footing — and your charm’s back in full force. The universe is rewarding your patience with people who actually get you.

Libra
Love: You’re entering your soft-romance chapter. Enjoy the calm.
Career: A collab or partnership could bring new energy — say yes.
Family: Peace is priceless. Let the group chat drama go unread.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Happy Scorpio season! You’ve been deep in your feelings, maybe even plotting a life rebrand. This week brings clarity — and a little chaos that secretly thrills you.

Scorpio
Love: You’re mysterious, magnetic, mildly dangerous. As usual.
Career: Money moves incoming — think smart, not emotional.
Family: You’re the power player this week. Just remember: control isn’t connection.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

October was a sprint; you’re ready to breathe. This week is about grounding before your next adventure. You’re re-learning the joy of slow mornings and saying no.

Sagittarius
Love: You’re craving depth, not drama. Someone surprising might offer it.
Career: Revisit old projects — they might shine again with new context.
Family: Honest talks bring closeness, not conflict.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Plot twist: you don’t have to hustle to be worthy. This week’s about trusting that what’s yours won’t need chasing.

Capricorn
Love: Someone sees you as their safe space — lean into it.
Career: A new opportunity’s loading; prep quietly.
Family: Take the weekend off. The world won’t collapse if you rest.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

You’re switching from chaos brain to creative genius. This week, your intuition’s loud — and slightly unhinged (in a good way). Follow the weird idea; it’s probably brilliant.

Aquarius
Love: Unexpected connection via DMs? Don’t question it.
Career: Your originality’s your advantage — stop diluting it.
Family: A heart-to-heart clears an old misunderstanding.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

You’re swimming out of your emotional deep end, and into better lighting. November brings you warmth, creativity, and finally, a bit of luck.

Pisces
Love: Someone’s matching your energy at last. It’s giving cinematic romance.
Career: Trust your instincts; they’re eerily accurate right now.
Family: Don’t absorb everyone’s feelings. Protect your peace first.

Cosmic catchphrase of the week: We’re done with chaos for chaos’s sake. November’s first act is about cleaning the plotline — and you’re the editor-in-chief of your own drama.

Related stories