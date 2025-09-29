Luxury, Reimagined: The Leela Ambience Gurugram’s Sustainable Secret

They say luxury can never be sustainable. After all, how do you savour comfort without the creeping guilt of harming the environment? EnterThe Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, a sanctuary that proves indulgence and responsibility can, in fact, belong in the same sentence.

Nestled against a sprawling 1,000-acre forest, this urban escape blends world-class design with a fresh, future-facing commitment to sustainable living.

A Platinum Standard In Green Glamour

Luxury today is no longer just about thread counts or chandeliers. It’s a mindset, a responsibility, and a principle that values the planet as much as its guests. The Leela Ambience Gurugram holds Dual Platinum Certifications from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), applauding its excellence in Green Existing Building and Net Zero Waste to Landfill. But these aren’t just plaques on a wall; they live in the details. Keycards that power down the moment you leave. Motion-sensor lighting that blooms to life when you enter. Kitchens powered by PNG, cutting emissions but never flavour. It’s sustainability that feels indulgent, not restrictive.

Farm to Fork, Literally

While most hotels source ingredients from anonymous suppliers, The Leela Ambience Gurugram turns to its very own 3.5-acre organic farm, the only hotel-owned one in the region. Here, produce is harvested with the morning sun and often reaches your plate before it cools. In tandem, the Green House hydroponic garden ensures a steady stream of nutrient-rich greens.

From the Forest View Deck’s farm-to-fork menus to Aujasya Café’s wellness-forward offerings, dining here isn’t just about flavour, it’s about a philosophy that redefines what luxury tastes like.

Breathing Easy, Inside and Out

In a city where pollution often makes global headlines, this sanctuary offers something rare: air so clean it feels weightless.

Thanks to advanced purification systems, AQI levels inside linger between 15 and 20. It’s the kind of invisible detail that changes how you feel. Add to that the Aujasya in-house bottling plant, which delivers purified water in reusable glass bottles, and you have wellbeing seamlessly stitched into the design.

Water And Cars

Here, water flows with purpose. Rain is harvested and stored. Smart aerators and fixtures trim the excess. Laundry water is reborn, nourishing saplings in the in-house nursery. Drip irrigation sustains manicured gardens, making every drop part of a sensory symphony of conservation.

Forget roaring engines, sustainable mobility has never looked sleeker. The hotel’s fleet of BMW electric iX and i7 models is paired with dedicated EV charging stations, offering clean travel without compromise.

Waste, Transformed into Wonder

Sustainability at The Leela Ambience Gurugram thrives in the unseen. Every bit of food waste is reborn as fertile manure through an organic waste converter. Every flower arrangement is sourced from the Leela Nursery—and when petals fade, they’re reborn as incense in the Leela ke Phool project.

This place is proof that you can have your spa day, your farm-fresh salad, and your clean conscience too. Who said saving the planet couldn’t come with room service?