Meet The Cast And Characters Of 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

When Nobody Wants This debuted in September 2024, Erin Foster’s semi-autobiographical series about her conversion to Judaism was inescapable — with its laugh-out-loud gags, larger-than-life characters and daring depiction of dating across religious divides. The first season earned rave reviews, a slew of Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe nominations and wins; and a highly anticipated second season, which is finally available to stream on Netflix.

The sophomore season picks up very much where the first left off, with Foster confirming to Netflix that the second series is set one month after the first ended. In it, we meet Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) as they figure out how to merge their wildly different lives, families, and worldviews.

The second season also features several special guest appearances including one by Leighton Meester — Brody's real-life wife — as Abby, a mum influencer who was Joanne's school nemesis. Foster even wrote a scene specifically for the real-life couple, with Brody's character telling Joanne that Abby is 'not my type'. Needless to say, we're hooked. In case you're wondering who's who in the cast, we've taken it upon ourselves to round up where you might have seen them before.

The Full 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Cast

Kristen Bell as Joanne

Adam Brody as Noah

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Timothy Simons as Sasha

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Michael Hitchcock as Henry

Stephanie Faracy as Lynne

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Sherry Cola as Ashley

D’Arcy Carden as Ryann

Nobody Wants This season two is available to stream now on Netflix.

Kristen Bell As Joanne

Who is Joanne? Joanne is an outspoken, agnostic podcast host who falls in love with Noah, who's a rabbi, after they meet at a dinner party.

What has Kristen Bell been in before? Audiences may recognise Bell from 2008's seminal rom-com Forgetting Sarah Marshall, in which she played the titular character. Since that breakout role, Bell has also lent her voice to themain character of Princess Anna in Frozen and she played Eleanor Shellstrop in award-winning sit-com The Good Place, too.

Adam Brody As Noah

Who is Noah? Noah is the rabbi Joanne meets at a dinner party in the first season, at which point he's fresh out of a long-term relationship. His journey in the show's second season further develops his position as the rabbi who chose love over career advancement and who's now dealing with the complexities of an interfaith relationship.

What has Adam Brody been in before? Brody is best known for playing the broodingly handsome Seth Cohen in seminal teen drama The O.C. He's also appeared in films like Jennifer's Body, Shazam!, and Ready or Not.

Justine Lupe As Morgan

Who is Morgan? Morgan is Joanne's sister and co-host of their Nobody Wants This podcast. In the second season, Morgan faces a personal crisis after losing her close relationship with her sister Joanne, who is now committed to Noah. In Joanne's place, she slots her new boyfriend, Dr. Andy.

What has Justine Lupe been in before? Lupe is best known for playing Willa Ferreyra in HBO's Succession. She also had recurring roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and as Holly Gibney in Mr. Mercedes. Her film work includes Frances Ha, Not Fade Away, and Luckiest Girl Alive.

Timothy Simons As Sasha

Who is Sasha? Sasha is the married brother of Noah, and husband to Esther, the best friend of Noah's ex-girlfriend Rebecca. This season sees Sasha's marriage tested, and his character's fan-favourite rapport with Morgan develop.

What has Timothy Simons been in before? Simons is best known for playing Jonah Ryan on HBO's Veep from 2012 to 2019, earning five SAG Award nominations and one win. His film credits include The Interview, Christine, The Boss, Inherent Vice, and Don't Worry Darling. He's also appeared in Happiest Season, Candy Cane Lane, Looking for Alaska, and voiced characters in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Jackie Tohn As Esther

Who is Esther? Esther is Sasha's wife, the disciplined half of their opposites-attract relationship, who goes on a journey of self-discovery in season two.

What has Jackie Tohn been in before? Alongside her part as Esther in Nobody Wants This, Tohn is also known for her role as Melanie on Netflix's GLOW. The Good Place, Veronica Mars, and NCIS are among the other small screen productions she's also been a part of.

Seth Rogen As Rabbi Neil

