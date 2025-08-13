Melbourne Has Entered The Chat: Why Indian Travellers Are Falling In Love With Victoria’s Capital

When it comes to travel, most politicians speak in talking points. But Victoria’s Tourism, Sport and Environment Minister, Steve Dimopoulos, does things a little differently. On a visit to India, he was less about rehearsed pitches and more about real conversations—whether that meant talking cricket, Coldplay or the evolving tastes of Indian travellers.

Here's our conversation with the travel aficionado:

ELLE: What brings you to India: business or pleasure?

Steve Dimopoulos (SD): The Premier of Victoria asked me to come, actually. We’ve developed a Victoria-India Strategy–not just economic, but a relationship strategy. One of the key pillars of that relationship is tourism, and that’s why I’m here: to meet with trade partners like MakeMyTrip and Air India, and to understand what excites Indian travellers about Victoria. A fascinating insight? Younger travellers post-COVID are less interested in saving for 'someday' and more keen to live now. They want to explore, and Melbourne's energy matches that mindset.

ELLE: In your eyes, what cultural threads tie Melbourne and India together?

SD: I’d say we both love our food, family and festivals–and we’re naturally curious. Aussies and Indians are the sort who’ll strike up a conversation with a stranger just because. And sport–obviously cricket, but also kabaddi, hockey, and even AFL. You know, the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) was packed for India-Pakistan and India-South Africa matches, and Australia wasn’t even playing! And the other big one: democracy. We love to complain about our politicians; it keeps us engaged, haha. There’s something very familiar about that.

ELLE: Top three things Indian travellers absolutely must do in Melbourne?

SD: It’s hard to stop at three! It’s food, beaches, street art, fashion, wildlife, wine–all of it. You could be sipping cocktails on a rooftop one night or feeding kangaroos the next morning. Our state may be just 3% of Australia’s landmass, but it’s rich in layered experiences. Think National Gallery of Victoria, Squeaky Beach at Wilsons Prom, graffiti-filled laneways, fine dining in Flinders Lane, boutique shopping in Richmond – it’s like a choose-your-own-adventure book.

ELLE: How are you tailoring the city's sporting experiences for Indian travellers?

SD: We work closely with Indian trade partners to curate those experiences. It’s not just about watching a cricket match or the F1; it’s what you do before and after. You could go from champagne at the Grand Prix to hiking a coastal trail the next day. Authenticity’s a big part of it. Aussies don’t do fake well. You’ll get honesty–and a warm welcome.

ELLE: Let’s talk about Bollywood. How important are Indian celebrities in your tourism strategy?

SD: Very. We had Neha Dhupia at an event in Delhi just last week. She’s been there many times and genuinely loves it–that kind of authenticity translates. When she shares those moments on Instagram, it builds trust. One post can shift someone’s travel ranking from Europe-first to Melbourne-first. Influencers are part of our toolkit now, whether they’re Bollywood stars or fashion creators. And yes, we’re talking to some A-listers too!

ELLE: What kind of Indian tourist are you seeing more of lately?

SD: It’s changing. Ten years ago, the Gold Coast and Sydney were the hotspots. Now Melbourne is a must-do. Young Indian travellers are more independent, more adventurous. They self-drive, explore on their own terms. Honeymooners love us too; they want something romantic, safe, stylish, and different. Plus, music and comedy gigs are big. Young travellers are just as excited about a Coldplay concert or a Taylor Swift tour as they are about a cricket match.

ELLE: What's your personal message to Indian travellers considering Melbourne?

SD: Come with an open heart, and you’ll be welcomed with one. It has the biggest Indian community in Australia: 450,000 people of Indian heritage live in Victoria. So when you arrive, it’s not unfamiliar. It feels like visiting extended family. Be adventurous. Victoria’s a safe place to explore, and you’ll leave with stories that are yours alone.

ELLE: And what do you personally love most about travelling?

SD: Not knowing where I’ll end up. I like two or three good suggestions, but then I wander. I talk to people, ask questions, and get lost a little. My colleagues tell me to stop chatting to strangers, but that’s how you meet locals! I don’t want a trip to feel scripted. I want it to feel lived.

With a deep appreciation for cultural connection and an eye on the future of global tourism, Mr. Steve sure made a compelling case for why Melbourne isn’t just a destination, but rather an experience designed to be discovered. Brb, booking my tickets.

