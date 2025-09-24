New Year’s Resolutions Are A Scam, Let’s Try ‘The Great Lock-In’ This Year?

Here’s my confession: September was supposed to be my reset era. You know the drill – think Pinterest boards, oat milk matcha, and my whole personality screaming “that girl”. Reality check? I blinked, and suddenly it’s the end of the month. If you’re nodding along, welcome to the Great Lock-In of 2025, a.k.a. the end-of-year glow-up nobody warned us about.

It’s funny how September rolls around with this unspoken promise of productivity, almost like the year’s very own final exam season. Everyone’s suddenly building momentum, labelling the last quarter as the “make or break” era. Well, we’re fashionably late—right at the month’s end. But hey, better late than never, right?

Posts from the habits

community on Reddit

That’s the thing about the Great Lock-In of 2025: it’s not about when you start, but how. So, if you’re like me, joining the club when the internet’s already locked in — don’t panic. I’ve binge-watched far too many videos and scribbled down all the ways to get myself into this zone. Consider this your crash course.

Why Lock In Now?

via GIPHY

Let’s be real. New Year’s resolutions? They’ve been lying to us harder than Netflix trailers. Remember when Emily in Paris tricked us into thinking we’d all move to Europe and live in pastels? Same energy. My ex-co-worker, Sarah Khatib, once told me, “Vision boards, sure. Resolutions, scam.” At the time, I had a full-blown fork duel with her. And yet... here I am — agreeing.

So instead of waiting for the 1st of January (hungover, broke, crying into leftover cake), why not start now? Think of this as your winter arc. Less “new year, new me”, more “let me fix the mess this year”.

Let me be brutally honest: I’m at a place I once wanted to be in life, but it came with a whole lot of mental baggage. And no, I’m not about to start living like a monk. Parties? Still happening. Girls’ nights? Not missing them. But shots at the bar? Retired. Because sometimes the discipline isn’t about locking yourself in your room; it’s about drawing your own boundaries even when you’re out in the world.

The Blueprint For A Winter Arc

This is not about becoming a wellness monk. You’re not auditioning for Eat Pray Love. We’re just trimming the chaos. Here’s my Lock-In list — steal it, remix it, make it yours:

1. Health & Fitness (cue dramatic Rocky montage)

My gym card has been rotting in my wallet like a cursed relic. The Lock-In? Finally dusting it off. For you, it might be running, yoga, or even TikTok dance workouts — whatever makes you feel alive without crying into protein powder. And boy... do I need to start eating healthy.

via GIPHY

2. A Spiritual Reset (yes, Gen Z can be religious)

My dad swears the Bhagavad Gita has all the answers. Me? I’m just hoping it can explain why I doomscroll until 3 a.m. and still wonder why I’m tired. So, I’m reading, meditating, maybe manifesting. Not your vibe? Swap it with journaling or at least screen-free Sundays.

3. Words, Always (my lit-girl villain origin story)

Once upon a time, I was that kid quoting Aristotle for fun. Somewhere along the way, she disappeared. So I’m reading more, writing more, getting back to my roots.

Here’s where you come in: think of the one thing that’s been haunting you all year. The gym shoes are still in the box. The project you keep saying you’ll start. The toxic situationship you know needs an unfollow. That’s your Lock-In focus.

This isn’t about chasing 5,000 new habits. It’s about fixing the one thing that will give you peace. For me? My mental health and a bit more self-love. Hence, here we are pouring my heart out on a random Tuesday from the most perfect 9-5 desk to ever exist...

Imagine walking into January with your mess already cleaned up. No crash diets, no panic decluttering, no scribbling “be more productive” in a brand-new diary. Just vibes, clarity, and maybe a Pilates class (I love selling lies on the internet).



To be real, I am not claiming the Great Lock-In is going to change the trajectory of your life. But it will make you feel more focused and in control of yourself...if that makes sense?

Also Read:



Consider This Your Sign To Make A Vision Board For 2025

A New Year Does Not Always Start With A Bang