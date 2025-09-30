A Buffett? Cute. But, I Prefer Plus Ones Over A Plus One

Once upon a time, the 'plus one' was a sacred role. A declaration. A sign that someone was special enough to endure your relatives, your colleagues, or your best friend’s over-the-top birthday dinner. But in 2025, the plus one has been rebranded. It’s no longer about romance, commitment, relationships, or anything but just purely convenience. Vibes. Filling a seat.

I say a buffet because dating today feels less like finding 'the one' and more like lingering at a breakfast buffet table — everything looks great and promising until you grab the half-cooked pancake. Nobody’s committing to a single dish — we’re all sampling, nibbling, going back for seconds of something we swore we were done with. Special mention of Bunny from YJHD, who was way ahead of its time. The plus one has stopped being an exclusive title and instead has become part of this endless buffet: situational, rotational, and rarely permanent.

I don’t have a plus one. I have plus ones. Plural. Rotational. A flexible line-up. Think of it as my personal roster: sometimes it’s the friend I know will make the group chat laugh, sometimes it’s the ex I swear I’m so over (spoiler: I’m not), sometimes it’s the Hinge date who knows how to dress but can’t hold a conversation. Each of them has their moment, their event, their purpose.

And honestly, this is modern dating in a nutshell. We don’t commit to people; we chase the vibes. Who has the energy to say “this is my person” when your phone holds a near-infinite scroll of options, each one promising to be taller, funnier, more emotionally available (until they’re not)?

Plus ones come with immense flexibility now. More often than not, you can bet I will bring my best friend to the occasion rather than any man promising to fetch me the stars.

What this shift really reveals is that we’re all half in, half out. We want the intimacy of partnership without the admin of actually committing to it. We want someone to sit next to us at the dinner table, but not necessarily beside us after it's over. Dating apps have made people feel endlessly replaceable, so the safest bet is... not to bet at all.

The concept of dating these days feels completely alien to me. I know it sounds weird coming from a 21-year-old Gen Z who should just be exploring. But to quote Rachel Green, 'didn't you ever think, you were gonna meet someone and fall in love and that's it — a happily ever after?' I know that's delusional and just not how things work. But oh, how I wish they did.

So yes, I have plus ones, not a plus one. And maybe that’s not a failure of romance — maybe it’s the smartest way to survive love in this era.

