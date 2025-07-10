Double Dating Trend: Ready To Take Your Bestie Along On The Date?

Okay, so let me just say this upfront: if I’m going on a date, it’s never a solo mission. I need a friend, and more importantly, he better have one, too.

This isn’t just a one-off rule for me; double dating is a whole thing now. And if you're even remotely chronically online like the rest of us, you've probably seen the phrase “two man” floating around on Reels. No, it’s not code for something sketchy—it literally means two boys and two girls, usually meeting up for a chill (sometimes chaotic) double date. Think: less rom-com dinner table, more Instagram Story with an unhinged caption and blurry flash photos.

A 'Two Man'

via GIPHY

This summer, I went to Goa with my sister for 10 days and here's the kicker: we were going on ‘two mans’ every other day. I kid you not. I’d swipe, match, and if the vibe seemed even remotely promising, I’d hit him with the classic, "Hey, do you have a friend? Because I’m only coming if my sister’s coming too.”

It became our routine. Shakshuka at Artjuna? Two man. Sunset at Thalassa? Two man. Random beach shack karaoke with beers? You guessed it—two man. And honestly? It was so much fun. There was always this mix of nervous energy and the safety net of having your person with you. Even if the guy ended up being weird, you had someone to lock eyes with across the table and telepathically say, “Abort mission.”

We’d get ready together, laugh about what to expect, rate their outfits mid-dinner, and then gossip all the way back to our Airbnb. Core memories, truly.

The Gen Z Way To Date?

Let’s be real, dating can be a lot. Especially for girls. And especially when you’re not about that full solo meet-cute life. There’s always this underlying pressure: what if he’s boring? What if he’s creepy? What if I accidentally agree to a three-hour dinner and want to run away in the first fifteen minutes?

via GIPHY

I think all the girlies and their mothers can vouch for this. So, I really wouldn’t call it the ‘Gen Z’ way to date because I can totally recall my mother telling me stories about how she would always take a friend with her when she was going to meet dad and guess what he always brought along a +1 too and eventually the other two also started dating. So, that’s exactly where the double date saves the day. It’s safer, the vibe is more social, and you’re just… less in your head. It feels more like hanging out than being on trial. Plus, having your bestie or sibling there makes everything 100 times more fun, especially when you both have people to flirt with.

The 'Two Man' Aesthetic

Two man isn't just an event, it’s a lifestyle. It’s sending outfit pics to your group chat like, “Too much for a beach date?” It’s secretly rating the guy’s friend before you even meet him. It’s sharing a plate of fries while figuring out if this is worth a second date or just a story for the girls.

And let’s not lie, there’s something kind of iconic about planning a whole evening where you and your bestie are the main characters. Even if both of you decide halfway through that the boys are meh, at least you’ve got cute pictures, free food, and a funny recap for later.

Why We're All Here for It

Honestly, Gen Z is just over the whole “intense one-on-one dinner with a stranger who asks your five-year plan” vibe. We want things to be low-pressure. Casual. Fun. Double dates (or two mans, if we’re being current) let you test the waters without diving headfirst into something you’ll regret.

via GIPHY

And let’s not ignore the collective unspoken rule: sometimes, one of you is just being a wingwoman. Sometimes, you’re the star of the show. It’s a fair trade system, and we respect it.

So, Will I Keep Two-Manning?

Absolutely. I’m not saying this is how I’ll find the love of my life, but it is how I’ll find crazy nights, funny stories, and good vibes. So next time you’re thinking of meeting someone off the online dating apps like Bumble or Hinge or even getting set up by that one meddling cousin, just ask: “Do you have a friend?” Because I’m only coming if we’re doing this two man style.



