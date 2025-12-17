Gomez has been especially active on social media this month and recently enjoyed a special outing with her long-time friend Taylor Swift. The two attended Travis Kelce’s game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Missouri, on 7 December.

Earlier today, Gomez shared a holiday message on Instagram, reflecting on her beauty company Rare Beauty’s year, along with its Rare Impact Fund, which supports youth mental health organisations.

She wrote, “Happy holidays! As the year wraps up, I’ve been thinking a lot about gratitude. Thank you to everyone who has supported Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle this year. It’s so dear to my heart, and with your support, we’ve been able to help support youth mental health globally.

“If you haven’t joined yet, I’d love for you to be part of our growing community—every small action truly makes a difference. Sending love to you and your families this season. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

