THE RUNDOWN
- Selena Gomez shared a rare look at her holiday party style on Instagram.
- The actress posted a photo of herself in a lace-trimmed little black dress and a Santa Claus hat.
- Last Week, Gomez wore a different LBD as she supported Amanda Seyfried at an industry event.
Selena Gomez’s first Christmas as a wife is already in full swing. Shortly after her husband, Benny Blanco, shared a video of himself surprising her with decorations around the house, Gomez posted an Instagram Story debuting her holiday party ensemble. The actress wore a little black dress trimmed in white lace (it appears to be Dôen’s Savine dress). She accessorised with a Santa hat and sheer black tights as she posed with a friend.
This isn’t the only LBD Gomez has worn this month. On December 12, she hosted a screening for Amanda Seyfried’s The Testament of Ann Lee,where she chose an off-the-shoulder minidress styled with opaque black tights.
Gomez has been especially active on social media this month and recently enjoyed a special outing with her long-time friend Taylor Swift. The two attended Travis Kelce’s game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Missouri, on 7 December.
Earlier today, Gomez shared a holiday message on Instagram, reflecting on her beauty company Rare Beauty’s year, along with its Rare Impact Fund, which supports youth mental health organisations.
She wrote, “Happy holidays! As the year wraps up, I’ve been thinking a lot about gratitude. Thank you to everyone who has supported Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle this year. It’s so dear to my heart, and with your support, we’ve been able to help support youth mental health globally.
“If you haven’t joined yet, I’d love for you to be part of our growing community—every small action truly makes a difference. Sending love to you and your families this season. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”