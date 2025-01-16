For Grammy Nominee Priya Darshini, Music Brings Solace

For Grammy-nominated musician Priya Darshini, music has undoubtedly been an integral part of daily life. After being nominated for a Grammy Award in 2021 for her debut album Periphery, the singer and songwriter's name has since been synonymous with Indian music overseas. Her debut at the Lincoln Center is just one of the many feathers in her cap as the New-York native (but with an Indian soul) establishes her dominion all-over. She recently brought out her masterful blend of Indian classical training infused with global influences, with Max ZT, aka "the Jimi Hendrix of the Hammered Dulcimer." The two were seen perfeorming at Hitchens in Mumbai, just last week and we got a chance to catch up with the acclaimed musician.

She grew up in a family where music isn’t just an art form, but a way of life, births and tomorrows. Her grandparents uncles, aunts, and cousins have all been all part of the field. “My late maternal grandmother, Chandrika Krishnan, who was a student of the legendary Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, was my first teacher. She dedicated her life to teaching and sharing music, offering it to those in need. Coming from a lineage of social workers committed to service and community, music became a way to process the weight of this world, to heal, and to find solace,” states the singer.

While many harbour immense appreciation for the field, not many have the privilege of forging a way in it, from the start. Priya Darshini considers herself to be one of the lucky ones to do so. “I am the first to have had the privilege of pursuing it as a life path. For me, music is more than just a career—it’s the thread that holds everything together. It’s the constant that provides meaning, understanding, and a sense of home, no matter where life takes me, she adds.”

Her Inspirations

She dubs music as a medium of refuge and a lens through which she continues to explore both herself and the world around her. My inquisitiveness about her inspiration icons was obvious, for it is natural to wonder about the ones that birth the seed in the minds of such icons. And hearts, too. She quips, “As for influences, it’s impossible to narrow them down to just a handful. But a few names immediately come to mind—each of them shaping my approach to music in profound ways. My guru, Sunil Borgaonkar, is a source of constant inspiration. His brilliance has opened my mind to realms I never knew existed. Then there’s Björk, whose work feels like the purest form of creation. Her music is otherworldly, fearless, and endlessly expansive. It’s a testament to the boundless possibilities of sound. Miles Davis, too, is a guiding light. Ustad Amir Khan, with his purity and innovation in improvisation, continues to astound me. And then there’s Sufjan Stevens, whose storytelling and raw honesty turn the most intimate moments into something monumental.” Phew, quite the list. Also a little proud that I listen to all of them, check my Spotify out.

We then moved on to a conversation beyond music, and Priya Darshini was quick to point out how other artistic disciplines also draw inspiration from sister disciplines. There’s a democratic give-and-take, in a way. “Bruce Lee’s mastery of the human body, balancing precision with fluidity, discipline with spontaneity, informs how I approach my own instrument. The minimalism of painters like V.S. Gaitonde and Mark Rothko also shapes how I approach my music. Their works teach me that simplicity can hold infinite depth, that contrast and silence can convey more than words ever could. Sometimes, I find myself staring at their paintings for hours before I pick up my instrument, letting their quiet intensity guide me," explains Priya Darshini.

She’s currently focused on finishing her next album(s)—there are a couple in the works, each at different stages of completion. She calls it an exciting time, bubbling with eagerness to get them over the finish line. She’s also exploring collaborations and venturing more into music production, which feels like a natural next step for her. “The music I’m creating now is different from anything I’ve done before, reflecting my growth, both as an artist and as a person. Fans can expect a deeper, more evolved sound—one that carries the essence of where I am now, but with an openness to what lies ahead," she adds.

