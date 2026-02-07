Beyond Carats: Richa Singh Is Giving Natural Diamonds A New Voice

Richa Singh works at the intersection of instinct and influence. As Managing Director of the Natural Diamond Council (India & Middle East), she isn’t just shaping a category; she’s reimagining how natural diamonds speak to modern women. In her world, a diamond is no longer confined to glass cases and ceremonial moments; it becomes a marker of personal journeys, emotional equity, and quiet self-celebration. Her leadership has steadily moved the conversation from legacy luxury to lived meaning, aligning a centuries-old category with the language of today’s woman.

An entrepreneur at heart, Singh approaches the industry less like a custodian and more like a builder. Her career pivot from personal care to natural diamonds was intentional: a leap into a space layered with emotion, perception, and cultural weight. One of her proudest shifts has been building and leading an all-women team in what has historically been a male-dominated industry, proof that when intent meets trust, even the most established sectors begin to evolve.

ELLE: You often describe yourself as an entrepreneur at heart. What is one decision you took at the NDC that reflects that entrepreneurial instinct rather than a traditional corporate approach?

Richa Singh (RS): When I took on the role at Natural Diamond Council, I did not want to manage a legacy category but wanted to build something that hadn’t existed in India before. While I have worked across different industries in my career, one thing that anchored everything was the influence of women in decisions. Moving from personal care to the world of natural diamonds was a sharp pivot, but for me this was a category universally loved, yet layered with deep perceptions, and that made it entrepreneurial in the truest sense. One of my personal wins has been building and leading an all-women team in a largely male-dominated industry. These brilliant women have proven that when you build with intent, faith and trust; the industry begins to shift and that impact is beyond just outcomes.

ELLE: You’ve shaped how India and the Middle East see natural diamonds. What early mindset shift convinced you that this category could become a cultural aspiration rather than just a luxury purchase?

RS: For generations in India, a real diamond almost arrived with a full stop—weddings, anniversaries, a child’s birth. Beautiful, but still boxed. Now as women are beginning to own their choices, this “one big day” narrative is out of sync. Instead of shelving quieter victories, they are owning moments. We realised a natural diamond didn’t belong only to milestones; it belonged to the everyday of women—building careers, making a home, starting over; reflecting who they truly are.

ELLE: Natural diamonds occupy a rare place between emotion and investment. How do you navigate communicating both without diluting either?

RS: Emotion and value were never opposing forces in natural diamonds; they are simply two expressions of the same rarity. At NDC, we frame this as “Emotional Equity.” A natural diamond may be the only purchase where wearing it, loving it, and passing it down only adds layers of meaning to what’s already a rare asset. They are heirlooms of the future. This isn’t just adding to a portfolio; it’s anchoring a piece of history possessed.

ELLE:Building desire is central to luxury. What has been the most effective way to speak to younger consumers who crave authenticity while still aspiring to timelessness?

RS: Younger consumers have an in-built radar for anything forced or performative. Authenticity comes from the fact that a natural diamond isn’t perfect in a factory sense; its blemishes and billion-year journey make it as unique as a fingerprint. We move away from perfectly polished imagery to raw, authentic moments. Diamonds are styled not just with lehengas, but with white tees, denim, and real-life chaos. Beyond visuals, we collaborate with young creators and designers who speak this language. By integrating into their personal stories, we position natural diamonds as effortless, everyday pieces.

ELLE:The ELLE Collective celebrates individuals shaping culture and commerce. As consumer behaviour evolves, how has your leadership adapted, and what does cultural influence mean beyond market share?

RS: Cultural influence begins when a brand stops speaking at people and becomes a language they use to describe their own lives. When reach goes beyond search pages and becomes conversations. Today, transparency is cultural currency. Leadership is a continuous process of unlearning and learning. The consumer is multi-tab—moving between platforms and perspectives at lightning speed. The task is no longer to catch up, but to move alongside them, understanding their values, their rhythms, and what truly resonates.

