Supriya Mody, On Redefining Luxury Through Science and Self-Belief

In Supriya Mody’s universe, science is not stripped of soul, and luxury is never superficial. Formulations are built on research, but their purpose extends beyond efficacy. They are designed to support confidence, ritual, and intention. FutureMe’s philosophy rejects the rhetoric of “fixing flaws,” positioning skincare instead as an act of affirmation.

Advertisment

Raised within one of India’s pioneering pharmaceutical families, Mody grew up surrounded by scientific discipline, ethical rigour, and entrepreneurial resilience. Alongside this foundation, she absorbed an appreciation for aesthetics and refined living, an education that now defines her brand’s DNA.

Rather than following conventional beauty narratives, Mody’s approach begins with understanding the individual: her aspirations, her rhythms, her relationship with herself. This sensitivity allows FutureMe to operate at the intersection of innovation and intimacy, where advanced technology meets everyday ritual.

ELLE: You spent years in pharmaceuticals before launching FutureMe. When did you realise you wanted to build something of your own?

Advertisment

Supriya Mody (SM): FutureMe is really a reflection of how I was raised. Coming from a family that helped pioneer the Indian pharmaceutical industry, science and integrity were always central to my upbringing. My father taught me that trust and quality are non-negotiable. My mother nurtured my appreciation for beauty and luxury. Over time, I realised I wanted to create something that honoured both worlds. FutureMe became the meeting point of discipline and creativity, performance and elegance.

ELLE: FutureMe speaks about potential, not correction. Why was it important for you to move away from the idea of ‘fixing flaws’?

SM: Luxury, to me, is not about erasing imperfections. It is about celebrating where you are in life. Skincare should support you, not burden you with unrealistic expectations. We focus on strengthening and nurturing the skin through science, so women can focus on living fully, confidently, and joyfully.

ELLE: How did building the brand during the pandemic shape your approach to leadership and problem-solving?

SM: The pandemic was an unusual time, it was challenging, yet creatively liberating. While the world slowed down, we were quietly building our foundation. It gave us access to exceptional global talent. We collaborated with Prof. Dr Daniel Langer, who helped shape our luxury positioning. At the same time, I worked closely with my sister, Shwetambari, from across continents. She brought our visual language to life through the Goddess motif, tactile art wraps, and intricate patterns. That period taught me resilience, adaptability, and the power of collaboration.

ELLE: How did building the brand during the pandemic shape your approach to leadership and problem-solving?

SM: The pandemic was an unusual time, it was challenging, yet creatively liberating. While the world slowed down, we were quietly building our foundation. It gave us access to exceptional global talent. We collaborated with Prof. Dr Daniel Langer, who helped shape our luxury positioning. At the same time, I worked closely with my sister, Shwetambari, from across continents. She brought our visual language to life through the Goddess motif, tactile art wraps, and intricate patterns. That period taught me resilience, adaptability, and the power of collaboration.

ELLE: Why was it important for you to build proprietary innovations like FutureBlend™ and BeautyFrequency™ instead of using existing formulas?

SM: Because one of the biggest challenges in skincare is bioavailability. Many products contain excellent ingredients, but they never reach where they are needed. BeautyFrequency™ uses a proprietary sound-based technology to break down particles, allowing deeper penetration. It acts as the delivery system for FutureBlend™, our signature anti-ageing complex. FutureBlend™ is designed to work in harmony with other actives, and BeautyFrequency™ ensures it performs optimally. For us, innovation is not about novelty, it is about meaningful results.

ELLE: The ELLE Collective celebrates individuals redefining culture and commerce. What does being part of this group represent for you?

SM: Being part of the ELLE Collective is deeply affirming. It reflects everything FutureMe stands for, bridging science and soul, performance and purpose. This collective represents women who are building on their own terms, who are confident in their vision and values. It is a community that embodies empowerment, creativity, and conscious leadership, and I am honoured to be part of it.

Also Read

The ELLE Collective - 29 People Who Owned 2025