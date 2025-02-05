ELLE Fit: Is Pickleball The Next Big Thing?

If you haven’t heard of pickleball yet, you might just be living under a rock—or maybe you’re still stuck in your treadmill-and-dumbbell workout routine (no shame, but it’s time for an upgrade!). Pickleball has quickly become a popular fitness and wellness trend, making its way into every active lifestyle. It’s like tennis, but more approachable, like ping-pong, but more active, and like a full-body workout, but actually enjoyable. Everyone—from celebrities to wellness influencers is swearing by this sport because it is the ultimate mind-body workout, a beauty and wellness booster, and the social connection we all need.

Why Pickleball Is the New Go-to Workout

Traditional workouts can get boring fast but pickleball, on the other hand, is a mix of cardio, agility, and strength training disguised as a super fun game. One of my friends, a die-hard Pilates and yoga girl, picked up a paddle one day and was instantly hooked. “I burned more calories in an hour of pickleball than I do in my regular spin class,” she told me. And she wasn’t exaggerating! A solid hour of play can burn anywhere from 400 to 700 calories, depending on intensity. Plus, unlike high-impact workouts that can wreak havoc on your joints, pickleball is relatively low-impact. It’s the perfect way to stay fit without putting unnecessary stress on your knees and hips.

Beauty & Wellness Benefits

The sport is not only an excellent cardiovascular workout, but it also helps with lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness and promoting that lit-from-within look. I swear, after just a couple of weeks of playing, your skin will look brighter your stress levels will be lower, and you won't wake up with that annoying bloated face. Turns out, the quick movements and full-body engagement help detoxify the body naturally. And let’s not forget the mental health benefits. Pickleball, with its mix of friendly competition and endorphin-boosting action, is a fantastic way to de-stress. A good rally has the power to make you forget about work deadlines and that annoying email you’ve been avoiding.

The Pickleball Aesthetic

Honestly, half the fun of picking up a new fitness trend is the excuse to buy cute new gear. The pickleball fashion scene is thriving, with stylish and functional activewear dominating the court. Think preppy pleated skirts, chic visors, and pastel-toned paddles that look just as good in an Instagram post as they do mid-match. Plus, brands are catching onto the trend, creating pickleball-specific collections that merge sportiness with luxury. It’s like tennis-core, but with a little more fun and a little less pressure.

If you’re feeling inspired to give pickleball a try, the good news is you don’t need to be an athlete to get started. One of the reasons this sport is booming is its accessibility. The learning curve is gentle, and within a couple of games, you’ll feel like a pro. Find a local court, grab a paddle, and get a few friends to join you. Don’t worry about perfecting your technique on day one; just focus on having fun and moving your body.

Why Pickleball Belongs in Your Routine

If you’re looking for a new way to stay fit, have fun, and boost your overall wellness, pickleball is it. It’s not just another passing fitness fad—it’s a lifestyle. With benefits ranging from improved cardiovascular health to radiant skin and a stronger sense of community, there’s no reason not to jump on this trend. If you’re looking to switch up your workout routine, meet new people, or just have an excuse to wear a cute pleated skirt, grab a paddle and hit the court.