Saina Nehwal Talks Legacy, Grassroots Talent And The Legends’ Vision Tour

There are athletes, and then there is Saina Nehwal — a force forged in bone, muscle, and an almost unreasonable appetite for resilience. A World Junior Championship title, the first Olympic badminton medal for an Indian woman, a former World No. 1 ranking — her list of firsts reshaped the sport for an entire generation.

While her legacy may feel both improbable and inevitable, beyond the glitter of accolades, Saina is someone who understands exactly what a single racket can mean in India’s grassroots badminton culture. Which is why it feels fitting that the Padma Bhushan awardee was recently in the capital, headlining The Legends’ Vision – Legacy Tour India — a global initiative committed to growing the sport through community-led events, junior development, and local partnerships. And she was joined by none other than Denmark’s legendary Peter Gade, a multiple world-championship medallist and one of the sport’s enduring greats.

Making its return to India after eight years, the Legacy Tour spotlights ‘A Racquet’s Second Life,’ an initiative encouraging fans to donate a pre-loved racquet so more young players can step onto the court for the first time. Each one is routed to community partners with the greatest need. And for Saina, who often says badminton has given her “everything” — it’s a chance to give that gift forward. “India gave me my start: my parents, my coaches, fans, and that entire ecosystem supported me when I was just a hopeful kid. To now be part of a tour that’s not just about showcasing legends, but about building a legacy, feels like a way to give something back. It’s not just about big stadiums or trophies; it’s about creating small moments of opportunity, one racquet at a time,” she says.

Stepping back onto the court in her home country was as emotional and grounding as one would expect it to be. “As an athlete, it brought back a flood of memories — the early mornings, the long training sessions, the deep level of dedication and commitment to the sport. I realised just how far I’ve come, and how much those early struggles shaped me. But beyond that, as someone who is now seen as a symbol for young Indians, it felt like a full circle,” Saina is quick to add.

And today, as the next generation begins shaping its own dreams, Saina is watching closely. “I feel Unnati Huda is quite good — and of course, we have PV Sindhu with us,” she says. “I really believe that in the next Olympics, both of them can do extremely well.” Her voice carries the kind of conviction only an athlete who has lived the climb can possess — equal parts belief, realism, and the spark of mentorship.

A Racquet’s Second Life is deeply personal to her for many reasons, but one story stands out above the rest: a gesture that reshaped the trajectory of her life. “One simple, yet incredibly powerful moment was my mother’s belief in me when I was a child,’ she recalls. ‘I’ve often shared how, at nine years old, she told me I would win an Olympic medal. I remember laughing then. I had only just begun playing badminton, but her conviction sparked something within me. That early encouragement wasn’t just emotional support; it became the fuel that pushed me to live up to what my parents and coaches saw in me.”

She reflects on the quiet sacrifices her parents made — patience, understanding, and an unwavering steadiness. When school was missed or training became relentless, they never faltered. ‘That consistency gave me the stability to dream bigger,’ Saina says. And then there were the mentors who changed everything. ‘I’ll always be grateful to my coaches,’ she adds. ‘They believed in my potential and pushed me harder, especially when I wasn’t the most naturally gifted athlete. Their guidance taught me that while talent is a gift, discipline and perseverance are what truly carry you forward.’”

Of course, even legends need a moment of theatre. Ask her what her walk-on song would be — if badminton had the drama of wrestling — and she doesn’t hesitate. “Anytime Chak De, Chak De plays, I’m pumped,” she laughs. “If I were entering a match, that’s the song I’d want behind me. It just gives you that instant feeling of wanting to play well and do well.”

