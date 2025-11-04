In Conversation With Shafali Verma On Winning 'Player Of The Match' Despite Not Making It To The Squad Initially

Just two days after her match-winning performance, cricketer Shafali Verma still can’t quite put into words what it feels like to have helped India lift the World Cup trophy. Coming in as a late addition to the squad, she not only seized her moment but turned it into something unforgettable — scoring 87 runs off 78 balls, taking two wickets, and walking away as the Player of the Match. At 21, she’s now the youngest ever to receive that honour in a World Cup final.

I just told myself to keep things simple and believe in myself.

She wasn't in the squad for the first half of the tournament, and was suddenly called up for the semi-final after Pratika Rawal faced an unfortunate injury. When asked about how she handled the immediate shift, she responded, “When I got the call-up, I was very happy,” she said simply. “Of course, what happened to Pratika was sad — no player wants to see anyone injured. But when I found out I’d be joining the team, my mind was clear: I had to give my best.”

Verma described how she focussed entirely on adjusting quickly. “I just kept thinking about the net session, the next plan. I wanted to get used to the conditions as soon as possible. It’s a big stage — there’s no room for mistakes. So I told myself to keep things simple, believe in myself, and trust that it would happen.” That belief was tested early. “When I didn’t perform in the semi-final, it really broke my heart,” she admitted. “But I reminded myself I had another chance and it worked out in the final. When we lifted the trophy, we remembered every bit of hard work."

We were insanely curious about the celebratory aspect of it, couldn't help it. However, for Verma, family trumps all. “When I meet them, I’ll probably cry and laugh at the same time, that'll be my celebration." She also gave a shoutout to JSW Sports for always standing by her, in good times and bad. "That’s what a player really needs: people who support you when things don’t go your way. They’ve been that for me. They’re positive, caring people, and I’m really glad to be part of that family," she adds.

She has an interesting way of keeping herself motivated during tough periods. "Sometimes I watch my old videos or think about my plans, and that reminds me of how far I’ve come. It’s not easy, but it helps you keep going.”

“Sachin (Tendulkar) sir has always inspired me."

When asked about who’s had the biggest influence on her as a cricketer, she answers with a grin ear-to-ear. “Sachin sir. Since childhood, I’ve watched him bat. Talking to him, learning from his experience, it gives me a lot of confidence. He’s always so helpful. I still get inspired every time we speak.”

Her message to young girls who dream of playing cricket/ other sports:

“Believe in yourself. Stay true to your work, and everything else will come.”

As our conversation wrapped up, she thanked her supporters and flashed a measured smile. “I’m still excited,” she said. “It’s only just sinking in.”

Also Read:

Smriti Mandhana & 9 Other Female Cricketers' Stylish Off-Duty Looks

A Few Of The Impressive Records Held By Our Indian Women’s Cricket Team