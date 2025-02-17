BAFTAs 2025: Celebrity Couples Who Hit The Red Carpet In Style

It was BAFTAs night in London, and while for some of us a February Sunday might be the perfect excuse to hide under a blanket watching television, for the stars of the big screens it's time to hit the red carpet. It saw a star-packed night in London and so we rounded up some of the best dressed. And of course, for the great and good of the film world, they were happy to share the red carpet with their loved ones, giving us a glimpse into their relationships we rarely see. And even if they didn't do the red carpet together, like Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, the photographers managed to catch them inside.

Celebrity Couples Who Hit The BAFTAs 2025 Together

Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy

Saoirse Ronan And Jack Lowden

Marco Perego-Saldana and Zoe Salda ñ a

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Georgia and David Tennant

Lisa Liberati and James McAvoy

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

