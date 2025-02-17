subscribe
Life + Culture

BAFTAs 2025: Celebrity Couples Who Hit The Red Carpet In Style

While it was a night celebrating film for all, it was a glamorous date night for some. From Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner to Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy, here's our roundup of celebrity couples who lit up the red carpet. By Rhiannon Evans

| Team ELLE(UK)
BAFTA

It was BAFTAs night in London, and while for some of us a February Sunday might be the perfect excuse to hide under a blanket watching television, for the stars of the big screens it's time to hit the red carpet. It saw a star-packed night in London and so we rounded up some of the best dressed. And of course, for the great and good of the film world, they were happy to share the red carpet with their loved ones, giving us a glimpse into their relationships we rarely see. And even if they didn't do the red carpet together, like Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, the photographers managed to catch them inside.

Celebrity Couples Who Hit The BAFTAs 2025 Together

Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy

london, england february 16 leo woodall and meghann fahy attend the ee bafta film awards 2025 champagne reception at the royal festival hall on february 16, 2025 in london, england photo by dave benettbaftagetty images for bafta

Saoirse Ronan And Jack Lowden

bafta awards 

Marco Perego-Saldana and Zoe Saldaña

lzoe saldana and her husband marco perego saldana

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

kylie jenner timothee chalamet

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

bafta awards

Georgia and David Tennant

bafta awards

Lisa Liberati and James McAvoy

bafta awards

Hugh Grant and  Anna Elisabet Eberstein

bafta awards

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

bafta awards

