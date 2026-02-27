Shakira Is Back And India's 2026 Live Music Calendar Is Stacked

India has officially arrived on the global touring map, and 2026 is the proof.

Advertisment

After Coldplay shattered records and sold out arenas in 2025, the world took notice. Now, the floodgates are open. International superstars aren't just making pit stops here anymore; they're building multi-city routes, returning after decades, and treating Indian stages like the world-class platforms they are.

Whether you're a rock devotee, a dance floor regular, or a festival wanderer, here is every major live music event you need to lock into your calendar right now.



Sunburn Holi Weekend ft. KSHMR

Advertisment

Sunburn's annual Holi edition gets a proper headliner this year with KSHMR taking his signature sound across five Indian cities. Known for weaving Indian classical elements, cinematic orchestration and big-room EDM into a live experience that feels unlike a standard DJ set, KSHMR is a natural fit for a festival built around colour, rhythm and shared celebration.

Mumbai: 3 March 2026

Bengaluru: 6 March 2026

Bhubaneswar: 7 March 2026

Hyderabad: 8 March 2026

NH7 Weekender

India's longest-running multi-genre festival returns to Pune after a heartbreaking last-minute cancellation in 2024. The 2026 edition is entirely homegrown — Prateek Kuhad, King, Indian Ocean, Nucleya and Raftaar x KR$NA across three days of music, food, art and comedy.

Date: 13–15 March 2026

Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune

Anjunadeep Open Air

London's beloved progressive house label brings its Open Air series to two Indian cities. Eli & Fur, CRi, Nordfold and Parallel Voices headline across a Mumbai waterfront setting and a Bengaluru hillside — melodic, emotive and built for long-form listening.

Mumbai: 14 March 2026 — Bayview Lawns, Mazgaon

Bengaluru: 15 March 2026 — JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire, Nandi Hills

ANOTR / No Art Festival

Amsterdam duo ANOTR bring their No Art Festival to India for the first time, joined by Job Jobse, ISAbella and Marlie. A proper underground night at a boutique Mumbai venue.

Date: 21 March 2026

Venue: Bayview Lawns, Mumbai

Def Leppard

Sheffield's finest make their long-awaited India debut as part of the Bandland on Tour series. Pour Some Sugar on Me, Hysteria, Love Bites — delivered with five decades of arena experience across three Indian cities.

25 March 2026 — Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

27 March 2026 — Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Bengaluru — Date TBC

Keinemusik

Berlin collective &ME, Adam Port and Rampa headline a full Keinemusik showcase, brought to India by Sunburn. Deep house grooves, Afro rhythms and hypnotic long-form sets. Clear the morning after.

Date: 27 March 2026

Venue: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Shakira

Nineteen years after her Oral Fixation Tour, Shakira returns to India as part of the Feeding India Concert 2026, in partnership with District by Zomato and HSBC. Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time. Now India gets its share.

10 April 2026 — Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

15 April 2026 — Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Scorpions

Wind of Change, Rock You Like A Hurricane, Still Loving You. The German hard rock icons return to India for the first time in 18 years with their Coming Home 2026 Tour — four cities, one massive catalogue.

21 April 2026 — JN Stadium, Shillong

24 April 2026 — HUDA Grounds, Gurugram

26 April 2026 — NICE Grounds, Bengaluru

30 April 2026 — Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Calvin Harris

Summer, This Is What You Came For, How Deep Is Your Love — Calvin Harris' long-awaited India debut is finally confirmed across three cities. Large-format EDM shows built entirely for euphoria. Sunburn keeps us hooked.

17 April 2026 — NICE Grounds, Bengaluru

18 April 2026 — Infinity Bay, Sewri, Mumbai

19 April 2026 — Leisure Valley Grounds, Delhi NCR

Circoloco

Born at DC-10 Ibiza in 1999, Circoloco makes its India debut with a daytime open-air event in Mumbai. Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Chris Stussy and Mau P headline. Underground, no-frills, exactly as it should be.

Date: 19 April 2026 (2 PM – 10 PM)

Venue: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai

Rolling Loud India

The world's biggest hip-hop festival makes its India debut in Navi Mumbai. Central Cee and Wiz Khalifa headline Day 1. Karan Aujla made history as the first Indian artist to headline Rolling Loud on Day 2, alongside Don Toliver and Nav. Expect bigger and better for the second edition.

Dates: 22–23 November 2026

Venue: Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

Anyma — ÆDEN World Tour

The first artist to hold a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere brings his ÆDEN live concept to India. Cinematic visuals, melodic techno, and a production scale that needs to be seen. Brought to India by Sunburn — one night only.

Date: 21 November 2026

Venue: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumba



From Shakira's homecoming to Def Leppard's long-awaited debut to Rolling Loud landing in Navi Mumbai — 2026 is the year India's live music scene announces itself to the world. Get your tickets early and make the music the priority.

Also Read:

This February's Fashion Launches



Dancing Into The Tropics: A Weekend At CASA BACARDÍ Goa

From Fujii Kaze To Linkin Park: Lollapalooza India 2026