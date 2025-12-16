ELLE Exclusive: In Conversation With Abhay Singh, The Captain Behind India’s Historic Squash World Cup Win

As India scripts history at the Squash World Cup 2025, becoming the first Asian nation and only the fourth country ever to lift the trophy, team captain Abhay Singh finds himself at the centre of a moment larger than the scoreboard. A World Cup Champion, World No. 27, India No. 1 and Arjuna Awardee, Singh led from the front as India sealed a flawless 3–0 victory over Hong Kong China in the finals. Calm under pressure and composed beyond his years, his captaincy anchored a triumph that signals a defining shift for Indian squash, one rooted in quiet leadership, collective belief and a generation ready to be seen.

ELLE: Leading India to a Squash World Cup victory is a historic moment. What was going through your mind when you realised you were captaining a team that would redefine India’s place in global squash?

Abhay Singh (AS): I think leading is a very strong word, I was surrounded by teammates who don’t really need to be led, they’re all strong individuals, mentally tough and very like-minded. For me, it was simply a privilege to be playing this event with them. That said, walking out first as captain every night, leading this group onto court, did come with responsibility. I’m incredibly proud that India’s first-ever Squash World Cup win happened with me captaining the squad. It brought pressure, but it was pressure I was happy to take on, and even happier to deliver.

ELLE: Squash often thrives quietly in India. Do you see this win as a turning point for the sport’s visibility and future?

AS: Squash has definitely taken a backseat to other racket sports over the years. But what this generation, and even the one before us, has achieved is finally putting us on the map, especially in terms of medals and performances at major events. This win is a real talking point. You can see the media response, my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing for two days, and in many ways, that’s a great thing. People are noticing the sport and recognising our efforts. I just want squash to become a household name. Sometimes there’s still explaining to do about what the sport even is. I hope this moment helps change that and makes squash one of the most played racket sports in India.

ELLE: Captaincy brings a different kind of pressure. How did you keep the team grounded, and what did this experience teach you about leadership beyond the court?

AS: Captaincy does come with its own pressures, but I’ve always been a very natural leader. I try to be supportive, whether it’s with Joshna, with Anahat, or through my doubles partnership with Velavan. Those bonds go a long way. Honestly, there wasn’t much ‘grounding’ needed. Everyone in the team is a top-level athlete who’s achieved big things individually and for India. What this experience really taught me, though, is how much relationships off the court matter. The vibes between the four of us that week were incredible. We were genuinely excited to fight — not just for ourselves, but for each other. And I think that showed clearly in how everyone performed.





ELLE: Was there a defining moment in your career that shaped you as both a player and a leader?

AS: That has to be the Asian Games final. Playing against Pakistan, being match ball down, and then winning it for India, it pushed me into a completely different world. That match made people talk about Indian squash in a new way. More importantly, it made me realise what I’m capable of, what I can achieve in this sport, and what I can do for my country. It was a turning point not just in my career, but in my life.

ELLE: Elite sport demands immense physical and mental resilience. What does your off-court routine look like?

AS: Professional sport is brutal both physically and mentally. Physically, you adapt over time. Mentally, it changes you. In some ways, you lose parts of yourself that you never quite get back. For me, recovery is everything. Anything that calms me down or puts me in a better headspace really helps — whether that’s playing video games, listening to music, or watching a good show or film. In terms of physical recovery, it’s simple things: seeing the physio, sauna sessions, pool work, breathing exercises. I’m trying to be very careful with my body and keep life slow and simple when I’m not training or competing. That balance has helped me a lot recently.

ELLE: As India’s No. 1 and a World Cup-winning captain, what responsibility do you feel towards the next generation of squash players?

AS: I do feel a strong sense of responsibility, young players are watching, seeing me lead the Indian team and play as India No. 1. I’m especially close to a couple of juniors, like Anahat and Ayaan, and they know I’m always there if they need advice or just someone to talk to. It’s nice to see not just them, but other juniors too, reaching out, asking questions, trying to learn from my journey. If any young athlete — whether junior or even my age, feels inspired by what I’m doing for the country, by how I’m playing squash or representing India, then that, for me, is a huge win.

