Squash Sensation Anahat Singh Is Seventeen, World-Class, And Just Getting Started

Back when I was 17, my biggest hurdle in life was deciding who’s the better pop icon between Rihanna and Beyoncé. Not that anything has changed at 24, but certain things have been brought to my notice — especially with regards to how life can look drastically different for people in the same age bracket. Enter Anahat Singh, a marvel in the field of Indian squash, possessing a sense of calm, which to me is fascinatingly foreign and immensely inspiring.

At just 17, she’s already etched her name into the history books with her most recent accomplishment being a bronze at the 2025 World Junior Squash Championships in Cairo, which is India’s first medal in women’s singles at the event in 15 years. While most teenagers spend their evenings deciding what to stream, Anahat was busy smashing the ‘quarterfinal curse,’ defeating Egypt’s Malika Elkaraksy in straight games to reach the semifinals. And yet, she doesn’t dwell on wins or records. “I try not to think too much about expectations, whether from others or myself. I just want to play my best, improve, and enjoy it as I go,” she says.

A mindset that serves her well? Absolutely. Even the biggest stages don’t seem to rattle her. “Actually, they excite me. Getting to compete with top players and travelling to new countries feels more fun than stressful. I understand the latter for sure. Fun might not be the first word that comes to mind when thinking about elite sport, but it's central to how she approaches her career. Even with an intense schedule of international tournaments, training blocks, and looming 12th boards, she still finds time to study between flights, catch up on missed lessons online, and squeeze in conversations with friends — sometimes from airport lounges or hotel lobbies. “It does get hectic, but I’m lucky my school’s so supportive. They really help me keep up.”

Ask her about a place that’s left a mark, and she lights up. “Cairo, without a doubt. The energy there is unreal. I saw kids training at 10 at night, sometimes even later. It made me realise how deep the squash culture runs in Egypt. It was really inspiring.” The Asian Games are very much on her mind, too. Having represented India once before, she’s eager to return. “Last time was surreal,” she recalls. “Being in the athletes’ village with stars from other sports…it taught me a lot. The goal now is to do better, hopefully win gold.” Part of that journey is her relationship with JSW Sports, the high-performance programme that supports her with everything from physio and strength training to mental conditioning and even social media strategy. “They’re like family now,” she says. “It’s the kind of support that lets you focus entirely on your game.”

Still, there are moments when her age peeks through. Ask what she’d do if squash disappeared for a week, and she laughs, “I’d probably just catch up on sleep!” But after a beat, she adds, “To be honest, I’d sneak in a solo session. I can’t sit still for too long.” Same, but for doomscrolling, in my case.

That restlessness is perhaps what makes her so thrilling to watch. And nerves? They honestly don’t get much airtime. “I’ve learned to focus on the game plan, just take it point by point,” she explains. “And if the crowd’s big, it just adds to the excitement.” When she first walked into the Commonwealth Games as the youngest member of the Indian team, she felt out of place. “I didn’t really know anyone. I’d only seen them on TV. And it was the first time I’d travelled without my parents.” But within days, she felt like she belonged. “It turned out to be some of the best weeks of my life.”

If squash didn’t exist, Anahat tells us that she might’ve pursued something creative. Maybe in the field of art or design. “I’ve always been drawn to that side of things,” she says. But for now, sport is her canvas, and she's painting it with grit, flair and history-making strokes. And we can't wait to see where her masterpiece goes next.

