The 13 Biggest And Best Films Coming In 2026

When it comes to the best films coming in 2026, the list is bountiful. From the information, trailers and images we've seen, it's going to be a vintage year of cinema.

The biggest films of 2026 are also star-studded, with some of your favourite actors featuring multiple times. Expect to see Zendaya in The Odyssey, Dune 3 and The Drama.Anne Hathaway will front the much-anticipated (and photographed) Devil Wears Prada 2, as well as the enticing Mother Mary and is one of the mega cast of The Odyssey too.Meanwhile, it's another epic year for Charli XCX, starting the year strong starring in The Moment and soundtracking Emerald Fennell'sWuthering Heights.

Here's our pick of the 13 best films coming in 2026.

1) The Moment (A24)

One of many appearances you can expect from Charli XCX in 2026 (and one of two appearances on this very list), The Moment is a mockumentary about a rising star preparing for a huge stadium tour. In a Vanity Fair interview, Charli described the film, which was based on her idea, saying: 'It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one.' The pop star is surrounded by a stellar supporting cast, including Rosanna Arquette, Jaime Demetriou, Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgård.

Release Date: January 30, 2026.

2) Is This Thing On? (Searchlight Pictures)

Will Arnett stars in this touching comedy as a man grappling with midlife and an impending divorce from his wife (played by Laura Dern). The movie is Bradley Cooper's third as a director and the script was written by Cooper, Arnett and Mark Chappell. While the action is transplanted to New York, the film is loosely based on the life of Scouse comedian, John Bishop.

Release Date: January 30, 2026.

3) Wuthering Heights (Warner Bros)

Emerald Fennell’s third foray may take on a familiar story, but from the trailer and reactions of screenings so far, her Wuthering Heights appears to be as provocative as her previous features, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. Elordi returns from his Saltburn baths to roam the moors as Heathcliff to Margot Robbie's Cathy in what looks to be an incredibly tense (and sexy) depiction of Emily Brontë's famous novel. Add in a specially created soundtrack from Charli XCX that is already haunting us from what we've heard and we're swooning already.

Release Date: February 13, 2026.

4) If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (Picturehouse Entertainment)