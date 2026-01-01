The 13 Biggest And Best Films Coming In 2026

When it comes to the best films coming in 2026, the list is bountiful. From the information, trailers and images we've seen, it's going to be a vintage year of cinema.
The biggest films of 2026 are also star-studded, with some of your favourite actors featuring multiple times. Expect to see Zendaya in The Odyssey, Dune 3 and The Drama.Anne Hathaway will front the much-anticipated (and photographed) Devil Wears Prada 2, as well as the enticing Mother Mary and is one of the mega cast of The Odyssey too.Meanwhile, it's another epic year for Charli XCX, starting the year strong starring in The Moment and soundtracking Emerald Fennell'sWuthering Heights.
Here's our pick of the 13 best films coming in 2026.
1) The Moment (A24)
One of many appearances you can expect from Charli XCX in 2026 (and one of two appearances on this very list), The Moment is a mockumentary about a rising star preparing for a huge stadium tour. In a Vanity Fair interview, Charli described the film, which was based on her idea, saying: 'It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one.' The pop star is surrounded by a stellar supporting cast, including Rosanna Arquette, Jaime Demetriou, Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgård.
Release Date: January 30, 2026.
2) Is This Thing On? (Searchlight Pictures)
Will Arnett stars in this touching comedy as a man grappling with midlife and an impending divorce from his wife (played by Laura Dern). The movie is Bradley Cooper's third as a director and the script was written by Cooper, Arnett and Mark Chappell. While the action is transplanted to New York, the film is loosely based on the life of Scouse comedian, John Bishop.
Release Date: January 30, 2026.
3) Wuthering Heights (Warner Bros)
Emerald Fennell’s third foray may take on a familiar story, but from the trailer and reactions of screenings so far, her Wuthering Heights appears to be as provocative as her previous features, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. Elordi returns from his Saltburn baths to roam the moors as Heathcliff to Margot Robbie's Cathy in what looks to be an incredibly tense (and sexy) depiction of Emily Brontë's famous novel. Add in a specially created soundtrack from Charli XCX that is already haunting us from what we've heard and we're swooning already.
Release Date: February 13, 2026.
4) If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (Picturehouse Entertainment)
Rose Byrne steps away from her well-known comedy roles and flexes every sinew of her acting muscle in this dark film following the unravelling of a mother and therapist, dealing with an absent husband and a chronically ill daughter - oh, and a giant hole in her home.
Release Date:February 20, 2026.
5) The Bride! (Warner Bros)
After 2025's dark and monstrousFrankenstein, comes Maggie Gyllenhaal's wild ride,The Bride!This time Christian Bale stars as Frankenstein's monster, lonely and coming to 1930s Chicago in search of a bride. After he persuades a doctor to reanimate a dead woman, Jessie Buckley becomes the titular bride - and all hell breaks loose.
Release Date:March 6, 2026.
6) Mother Mary (A24)
Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel lead this psychological thriller as a superstar artist and the woman she needs to make her a dress for her new tour - opening a series of complex old wounds. The supporting cast includes Hunter Shafer, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay and FKA Twigs. Which is to say, we are seated.
Release date:Expected April 2026.
7) The Drama (A24)
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star in this much-anticipated film as couple heading into their wedding week, when everything hits the fan. More details of the plot have been kept closely under wraps so far, which only has us more desperate to watch it.
Release date:April 3, 2026.
8) The Devil Wears Prada 2 (20th Century/Disney)
It'll be a busy first weekend in May for fashion-obsessives, pinging between analysing Met Gala looks and, we presume, multiple viewings of the year's surely most anticipated sequel,The Devil Wears Prada 2.We know both Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs will return alongside Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci. The rest of the cast? It'd be easier to tell you who'snotin it, but expect Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Liu and Kenneth Branagh for starters...
Release date:May 1
9) Super Girl (Warner Bros)
SirensandHouse of Dragonsstar Milly Alcock takes on the role of Kara Zor-El as the Supergirl origin story gets the DC Studios treatment. Jason Momoa and Matthias Schoenaerts will also star in the intergalactic blockbuster with an edge.
Release date:June 26, 2026.
10) The Odyssey (Universal)
Christopher Nolan is a film-maker who is known to truly do epic work. But this is a step further. Nolan takes on the original 'epic', Homer's ancient poem about Odysseus' intrepid journey home after the Trojan War. We have a short trailer, but if you're committed, you can see a six-minute prologue currently running in front of some films at IMAX theatres. There's no running time yet, but it's bound to be as long as its cast list which features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Zendaya as Athena, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.
Release date:July 17, 2026.
11) Sense And Sensibility (Focus)
In different circumstances, we'd be aghast at the idea that Jane Austen'sSense and Sensibilityneeds a remake following the Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet offering from 1995. But seeing as it's 30 years on and this new adaptation will be fronted byDaisy Edgar Jones, we're quite thrilled.Esmé Creed-Miles will play the Marianne to her Elinor - Frank Dillane and George McKay also star.
Release date:September 25, 2026.
12) Practical Magic 2 (Warner Bros)
'The witches are back,' Nicole Kidman declared in July 2025, sharing Instagram footage of her first day back on set with Sandra Bullock as the Owens sister. The original film was an instant hit in 1999 and has become enshrined in cult status ever since. 25 years on, we know the sisters will reunite on screen, but little else. Aside from that we're going to love it.
Release date:September 18, 2026.
13) Dune 3
Denis Villeneuve says this will be his last film in the Dune series, based on novelDune Messiah. Expect the original cast, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Rebecca Ferguson - Robert Pattinson will also join the trilogy.
Release date:December 18, 2026.